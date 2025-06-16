The date for Florian Wirtz's Liverpool medical is reportedly revealed as the Germany international prepares to complete his record-breaking transfer from Bayer Leverkusen.

After seeing two bids knocked back by the 2023-24 Bundesliga champions, Liverpool are understood to have agreed a mammoth £116m package with their German counterparts last week.

Liverpool will pay Leverkusen a guaranteed £100m for Wirtz, who will become their most expensive signing of all time, and the Reds could fork out another £16m in add-ons.

The 22-year-old could therefore eventually become the Premier League's record transfer too, and he has already given the thumbs-up to Liverpool's contract offer.

All that is left to complete is the medical and official announcement, and according to Ben Jacobs, Wirtz will undergo his examinations with his new club on Friday.

Wirtz medical 'scheduled for Friday' as Liverpool close in on capture

The playmaker is expected to land in England on Thursday before undertaking his medical the next day, which will precede his contract signing and unveiling.

Jacobs adds that Wirtz will pocket a staggering €12m (£10.2m) per year at Anfield, and that figure could even rise to €15m (£12.8m) if both he and Liverpool achieve certain performance-related objectives.

Wirtz will become Arne Slot's third new arrival of the summer window after Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi, and the Reds are expected to prioritise a deal for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez following the completion of this transfer.

The Germany international managed an eye-catching 31 direct goal involvements from 45 appearances in his final year at Leverkusen, recording 16 goals of his own and laying on 15 assists.

Wirtz was also a fundamental figure in Leverkusen's 2023-24 Invincibles campaign, and he leaves the German giants with a total of 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 matches for the club.

Whose position could Wirtz take in the Liverpool XI?

The Premier League table from last season suggests that few improvements can be made to Liverpool's XI, but whether Mohamed Salah can carry on producing such sensational numbers remains to be seen.

Consistency also eluded the likes of Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz, who may be fearing for their spots more than any of their teammates when Wirtz eventually touches down at Anfield.

The 22-year-old will provide Slot with a new, exciting option both centrally and on the left, but the workhorse that is Dominik Szoboszlai should not be demoted from the starting lineup.

As a result, if Diaz and Gakpo both remain at Liverpool next term, the duo will likely have to accept backup roles to Wirtz on the left-hand side.

However, the Diaz to Barcelona speculation is refusing to go away, while Gakpo has also been linked with a move to a former Champions League winner.