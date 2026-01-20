Liverpool transfer news: What Reds need to "sanction" Mo Salah, Federico Chiesa exits in January window

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Jan 2026 12:45

Liverpool will not contemplate the exit of Mohamed Salah unless they can bring long-term replacements in, Reds transfer expert David Lynch has claimed.

Following Egypt's third-placed playoff defeat in the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, Salah has returned to training with the Merseysiders.

However, his relationship with boss Arne Slot is thought to still be tense, and there has been consistent speculation linking him to teams in the Saudi Pro League.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch insisted that only a substantial offer and a viable long-term replacement would tempt the Reds into a sale, saying: "I struggle to see Liverpool being willing to sanction an exit unless we are talking about an offer in the 'you can't refuse' territory.

"Even that would have to be massive because they're short at the moment in forward areas. Salah coming back will help, but selling him when you're already struggling to score goals, at a time when Isak's still a way off, would be madness.

"Liverpool won't sanction his exit unless they can do something there, but there just aren't enough links around or any suggestions that they are tracking forward players that they could sign now for the future."

The 33-year-old will have one year left on his contract in the summer, so a decision regarding his future will have to be reached sooner rather than later.

Federico Chiesa latest: Will Liverpool sell to Juventus?

Fellow Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa has also been linked with an exit, with Juventus touted as the most interested party.

Considering the Italian has started two games in the Premier League under Slot since 2024-25, and his lack of minutes has fuelled speculation that he could seek a move away.

Lynch insisted that Liverpool's stance on Chiesa will be similar to their position on Salah, when he told Sports Mole: "With Chiesa, it's clear which way that is going and ultimately he will leave Liverpool in the next two windows.

"It looks like that story, along with Salah, is going to be pushed back to the summer. Everyone involved in it will be looking for a solution.

"But you have to make a decision about whether you allow him to go in the middle of a season when you are competing for top four and you're really short and your squad's thin already."

Liverpool only have five senior forwards at the club, and with Alexander Isak set to miss months of action due to injury, selling another attacker without a firm replacement would be risky.

Will Liverpool sign a forward this January transfer window?

Given the club are short on forward options, it is not surprising that fans have called for offensive reinforcements.

Liverpool are also in need of extra cover in defence considering they only have three fit centre-backs, and an injury to one of Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate or Virgil van Dijk could be costly.

Lynch argued that if there was an addition, it would be in the backline, telling Sports Mole: "Defence is the only area they would possibly feel like they were forced to do something in.

"It feels like defence is the area where one more injury - probably to Joe Gomez given his record - would put them in a corner. They would feel like they would have to act but we know that they would prefer not to do anything at all."

Liverpool will certainly not be signing Marc Guehi after he completed a move to Manchester City on Monday, and it remains to be seen if they will look to make any additions at all.

