Sports Mole brings you the latest transfer news and rumours, including West Ham United targeting two players from Liverpool and Fiorentina goalkeeper David de Gea wanting a reunion with a former Manchester United teammate.

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing two of Liverpool's midfielders ahead of the new Premier League season.

Graham Potter has been tasked with bringing about vast improvements at the London Stadium on the back of their dismal 2024-25 campaign.

With £55m generated from the sale of Mohammed Kudus, there is money to spend, and it appears that bids could soon be lodged for two Englishman from Anfield.

According to The Guardian, the Hammers hierarchy are admirers of Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliott, who recently helped England Under-21s retain their European Championship crown.

A wide array of teams have been credited with an interest in Elliott on the back of his struggles to hold down a regular starting spot at the Premier League champions.

Meanwhile, Morton was restricted to just five appearances in Arne Slot's first season in charge and now has just one year left on his contract.

As it stands, no formal offers have been made, but West Ham are seemingly weighing up whether to win the race for the two midfielders.

De Gea wants defender reunion

Over in Italy, Fiorentina goalkeeper David de Gea allegedly wants the Italian club to sign a former Manchester United defender.

After last season's sixth-placed finish in Serie A, Fiorentina have another crack at trying to win the Conference League and naturally want to bolster their squad.

Stefano Pioli has recently been named as the new head coach and will be backed to attract high-profile names to the club.

According to Corriere dello Sport, De Gea has encouraged Pioli and club officials to take advantage of the free-agent status of Victor Lindelof.

The 30-year-old is available after his eight-year spell at Old Trafford came to a conclusion at the end of last month.

Lindelof is searching for a team where he will become first choice having dropped down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim.

Premier League club join race for Lens star

Everton reportedly become the latest club to register an interest in signing Lens midfielder Neil El Aynaoui.

The central midfielder contributed eight goals and one assist from 24 appearances in Ligue 1 during 2024-25 and appears destined to move to a bigger club.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have already been credited with an interest, even though they are viewed as outsiders to Roma.

As per TEAMtalk, Everton are ready to join the race for the in-demand 24-year-old, rivalling a club in Roma who have the same owners.

Following on from the statement signing of Thierno Barry, David Moyes and club officials are eager to make more statement additions ahead of the move to the new stadium.

With Roma needing to deliberate over other midfield options, Everton are seemingly ready to pounce if the Italian giants opt to sign Richard Rios from Palmeiras instead.