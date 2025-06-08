Liverpool are edging closer to agreeing a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for the transfer of Florian Wirtz, with reports suggesting that the Reds will make a final offer.

Liverpool have reportedly readied themselves to make a final bid for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz after a £113m offer was rejected.

Wirtz is currently away on international duty with the German national team, and he is expected to play in their Nations League third-fourth playoff on Sunday afternoon against France.

Reds fans will no doubt be tuning in to catch a glimpse of the playmaker, who is said to be the team's primary target in the summer transfer window.

However, the Merseysiders have already made two club-record bids - both in excess of £100m - and seen both offers turned down by Leverkusen.

The Daily Mail report that Liverpool will be able to bring the Wirtz to Anfield if they match his club's £118m valuation, which would be less than their original asking price of £126m.

Should Liverpool be cautious about the fee?

Should Liverpool relent and cave into Leverkusen's demands, they will set the record transfer for a British club, beating the £115m that Chelsea paid to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023.

There is a concern that bidding such a large sum could have detrimental consequences on the club if the 22-year-old struggles to adapt to life in England.

Darwin Nunez is currently Liverpool's record signing - the Uruguayan was bought from Benfica for a fee potentially rising to £85m in 2022 - and he has undoubtedly failed to justify his transfer.

While many supporters would be in favour of moving the striker on, he is still currently at the club, and Liverpool have not signed a striker since his arrival.

Other sides such as Manchester City are more easily able to replace expensive acquisitions, with Jack Grealish a candidate to be left out of the team's Club World Cup squad.

Wirtz could help to mitigate the loss of Trent Alexander-Arnold's creativity, but Liverpool's ability to spend in the transfer market in future seasons could be impacted by the size of the fee they pay to Leverkusen.

Perhaps the move would be less risky if the Reds found ways of recouping funds from the sale of players such as Luis Diaz, though it remains to be seen if the likes of Barcelona can afford to pry him away from Anfield.