Liverpool transfer news: Marc Guehi 'alternative' found with defender 'very open' to move but Arne Slot faces competition

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Jan 2026 02:09

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni is reported to be a target for Liverpool this summer.

The Reds suffered a setback in the race to qualify for the Champions League, drawing 1-1 with Burnley at Anfield on Saturday, with the fourth-placed Merseysiders only a point in front of fifth-placed Manchester United.

Arne Slot's side have kept just nine clean sheets in 31 games this season, and there are concerns about whether his team's defence is strong enough to finish in the Premier League's top four.

Liverpool only have three senior centre-backs at the club, and an injury to one of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate or Joe Gomez could prove catastrophic, while Konate's likely exit for free at the end of 2025-26 would leave the club in a desperate position.

TEAMtalk claim that Inter centre-back Bastoni is a genuine target for the Reds, with the Italian open to joining, though Chelsea are reported to be in the race for the £69.5m-rated defender.

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Alessandro Bastoni assessed: Is the Inter defender right for Liverpool?

Bastoni has arguably been Inter's best player for a number of years, helping guide the team to two Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia's and three Supercoppa Italiana's, as well as to two Champions League finals.

The 26-year-old has primarily operated on the left side of a back three in Italy, and he could potentially be a successor to Van Dijk.

Liverpool have had problems playing out from the back this season, but adding Bastoni to their ranks would help address those concerns in 2026-27 considering he is excellent in possession.

The Italian has averaged 73.7 passes per 90 in Serie A this season, with only Curtis Jones (75.4) and Van Dijk (76.8) having averaged more in the Premier League for the Reds this term.

Could Bastoni links hint at the end of Arne Slot?

If Bastoni was to sign for Liverpool, then it is not certain if he would be able to play alongside Van Dijk in a back four given both would prefer to operate on the left.

However, the Inter defender has primarily played in a back three in his career, a system that the Reds captain has regularly experience of when playing for the Netherlands national team.

It is also a system that Xabi Alonso used to great effect with Bayer Leverkusen, with the Spaniard leading the German club to the Bundesliga title in 2023-24.

With Slot's position far from certain, it is difficult to overlook links to Bastoni and Alonso, especially as the latter would suit the former's tactical style.