Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is reportedly one of three concrete striker options being considered by Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The Reds' spending has already topped £170m thanks to the arrivals of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Armin Pecsi, but Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are nowhere near done.

A new centre-back and number nine are now believed to be Liverpool's priorities for the remainder of the window, and they are said to be close to a deal for Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi to solve the former issue.

Meanwhile, Napoli are allegedly rooting for Osimhen to join Liverpool above all other suitors following a successful loan spell at Turkish giants Galatasaray, who cannot afford to sign the Nigeria international permanently.

The Reds and Napoli may both be able to grant each other their desired wish, as journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that Osimhen is on a three-man shortlist of firm striker targets being considered by the Premier League champions.

Osimhen among 'concrete' striker targets for Liverpool

The former Lille man has now entered the final 12 months of his contract at Napoli, whose head coach Antonio Conte froze him out of the squad this time last year in favour of reuniting with Romelu Lukaku.

With Lukaku excelling at the tip of the attack and Napoli also rumoured to be pursuing Reds attacker Darwin Nunez, Osimhen has no future at the club and will be sold for the right price in the current market.

Liverpool's interest in Osimhen and Napoli's pursuit of Nunez naturally raises the prospect of a sensational swap deal involving the Nigerian and Uruguayan, one that could help the two clubs overcome an impasse in negotiations.

Nunez is thought to have given the green light to a move to the Serie A champions, but Liverpool are supposedly demanding at least £70m to part ways with the ex-Benfica man, a fee that Napoli have so far shown no desire to stump up.

However, throwing Osimhen in as a makeweight would no doubt help the Partenopei drive the price down for Nunez, although Liverpool are not placing all their eggs in the former's basket.

Which other two strikers are Liverpool pursuing this summer?

The dream for Liverpool - and no doubt Arsenal too - is understood to be Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, but any move for the Sweden international this summer is thought to be a non-starter.

The Magpies were already under no pressure to sell Isak, and their position has been strengthened thanks to their qualification for the 2025-26 Champions League, allowing them to price suitors out of a deal.

Alternatively, Eintracht Frankfurt centre-forward Hugo Ekitike is rumoured to be 'very high' on Liverpool's shortlist, although he is aware that a transfer may not come off straight away given the Reds' need to sell.

Slot and Hughes could reportedly face fresh competition from Arsenal in the Ekitike race, though, while Chelsea have also been credited with a serious interest in the former Paris Saint-Germain striker.