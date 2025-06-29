Arsenal reportedly draw up striker plan C and identify an £85.4m Bundesliga attacker as a 'serious' alternative to Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal reportedly consider Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike a 'serious' alternative to RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres.

Almost one month after the first summer transfer window opened for business, the Gunners are no closer to signing that big-money number nine that their fanbase has been crying out for.

Sesko and Gyokeres have ostensibly been top of sporting director Andrea Berta's list, but the club are yet to make significant headway with either of them and do not appear to have settled on a number one target yet.

Gyokeres is even said to have U-turned on his decision to reject Manchester United due to the slow-moving process, and the Sweden international is now giving priority to a move to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are supposedly struggling to agree a suitable fee with Leipzig for Sesko, who was also of interest to the Gunners last year before signing a new deal at the Red Bull Arena.

Arsenal weigh up Ekitike as 'serious' striker target

Berta is keeping all lines of communication open as Arsenal try to strike the best deal from an on and off-field point of view, but the Gunners are also making contingency plans in case both missions end in failure.

According to German outlet BILD, Frankfurt attacker Ekitike is now firmly on Arsenal's radar, and the Gunners could move for the towering striker if they cannot negotiate reasonable fees for Sesko and Gyokeres.

While Arsenal are hopeful of driving Sesko and Gyokeres's prices down first and foremost, Ekitike could become a 'real attraction' if they resign themselves to forking out more than they had originally planned for a new striker.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are also believed to have been keeping tabs on Ekitike, although the latter have supposedly cooled their interest due to the prospective cost of the deal.

The 23-year-old's contract with the Bundesliga outfit does not expire until 2029, and Frankfurt are said to be after a package of €100m (£85.4m) to let him depart in the summer transfer window.

Ekitike in profile as Arsenal 'join race' for 23-year-old

First bursting onto the scene with Reims in the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season, Ekitike was memorably pursued by Newcastle United that same summer before Paris Saint-Germain struck a deal to sign him.

The striker failed to make the desired impact in the French capital, only managing four goals in 33 appearances, but he has blossomed in the Bundesliga since moving to Frankfurt on an initial loan deal midway through the 2023-24 season.

Ekitike directly contributed to a staggering 34 goals in 48 matches last term - 22 of his own and 12 assists - and he has struck five goals in as many appearances for the France Under-21 national team.

Extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet and facing the opponent's goal, Ekitike has averaged over three progressive carries per game over the past year, as well as 1.9 successful take-ons per 90.

Arsenal boss Arteta is particularly fond of a striker who can have as much influence creatively as he can on the scoring front, and from what Ekitike has shown over the past 12 months, he would certainly fit the bill.