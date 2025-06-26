Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres reportedly makes a major transfer U-turn as Arsenal and Manchester United remain in the hunt for the Swedish marksman.

The Viktor Gyokeres transfer saga has supposedly taken a fresh twist, as the Sporting Lisbon striker has U-turned on his decision to reject a move to Manchester United.

The Sweden international is virtually guaranteed to be leaving the Portuguese giants this summer, and he has apparently informed club president Frederico Varandas of his decision to head elsewhere in the coming weeks.

In the phone call, Gyokeres allegedly voiced a desire to complete a move to Arsenal, having turned down both Man United and Juventus in favour of leading the line for Mikel Arteta's team.

However, Arsenal are yet to decide whether to pursue a deal for Gyokeres or RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, as sporting director Andrea Berta is still assessing the financial feasibility of both deals.

The Gunners are thought to have made a bid for Gyokeres before putting their plans on ice due to frustration with Sporting, who have supposedly gone back on a gentleman's agreement made with the striker.

Gyokeres 'gives priority' to Man Utd amid Arsenal wait

While Arsenal are still weighing up their best course of action, The Mirror claims that Gyokeres has had a change of heart and no longer views the Emirates as his number one destination for a summer move.

The 27-year-old is said to have made a major U-turn and is now giving priority to a transfer to Man United, where he would once again work under Ruben Amorim following their successful time together at Sporting.

Despite scoring a staggering 54 goals in 52 games last season, Gyokeres has supposedly not attracted as many suitors as he thought he would, and there has also been a 'major falling-out' between his camp and Sporting over the way both parties have handled the ever-changing situation.

At the same time, intermediaries have apparently been in touch with Manchester United to inform them of Gyokeres's willingness to join the club after the ex-Coventry City man also rejected a move to Al-Hilal earlier this year.

However, as Man United are currently trying to wrap up a £60m deal for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo after spending £62.5m on Matheus Cunha, they must sell before they can buy, leaving Gyokeres's future in limbo for a little while longer.

Who can Man United sell to strike Gyokeres deal?

The sooner Man United can rid themselves of unwanted talent, the sooner they can welcome Gyokeres to the club, and Amorim is not short of players who do not fit into his plans for 2025-26.

No fewer than four attackers - Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho - are on the chopping block, although there is yet to be a breakthrough in negotiations with any interested parties.

Furthermore, Rashford, Antony and Sancho's wage packets could present an added roadblock in talks over permanent deals, so Man United may be left with no choice but to sanction another loan exit for at least one of the trio.

The Red Devils could also raise funds by selling Kobbie Mainoo - whose exit would go down as pure profit on their financial records - or Andre Onana, who they are reportedly seeking a successor for after two error-strewn seasons.