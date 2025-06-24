Viktor Gyokeres reportedly informs Sporting Lisbon president Federico Varandas of his desire to complete a transfer to Arsenal this summer.

Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly informed Sporting Lisbon president Federico Varandas of his desire to complete a transfer to Arsenal this summer.

The 27-year-old has been tipped to leave the Primeira Liga champions ahead of next season and has been at the centre of a well-documented transfer tug of war between the Gunners and Premier League rivals Manchester United for some time.

It is understood that Gyokeres has turned down the chance to join the Red Devils - now managed by his former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim - and Italian giants Juventus this summer, seemingly giving Arsenal a free run at the Sweden international.

Gyokeres is understood to have grown frustrated with Sporting’s hierarchy, as he feels that they have gone against a gentleman's agreement to entertain offers worth around £70m, something which president Varandas has denied.

Sporting are believed to be holding out for €100m (£85m), the value of Gyokeres’s release clause, and that has led to speculation that he could go on strike to force a move.

Gyokeres ‘will never forgive’ Sporting is Arsenal move falls through

It was reported last week that Gyokeres turned down the chance to hold clear-the-air talks with Sporting and remains on holiday as uncertainty continues to surround his future.

Now, Portuguese news outlet A Bola claims that Gyokeres recently made a last-ditch phone call to Sporting president Varandas to confirm that he will not play another game for the club.

Gyokeres is said to have made it clear to Sporting that he wants to leave this summer and will ‘never forgive’ the club’s hierarchy if a move to Arsenal falls through.

The striker is also understood to have explained to Varandas that he had given his all for Sporting and that accepting an offer of around £70m would still see the club generate a significant profit, just two years after luring him away from Coventry City for £21m.

While Gyokeres is prepared to remain patient in his bid to complete a move to Arsenal, it is thought that he would prefer to leave Sporting before the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

Gyokeres, Sesko among Arsenal’s top striker targets this summer

During his time at Sporting, Gyokeres has established himself as one of the most prolific strikers in Europe having scored a remarkable 97 goals in 102 appearances for the Portuguese giants, netting 54 goals in 52 games last season.

Gyokeres has understandably caught the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs including Arsenal, who are believed to be prioritising the addition of a new centre-forward this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side have also been credited with an interest in RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, but a recent report claims that the Gunners have hit a major stumbling block over the 22-year-old’s wage demands.