Gyokeres 'ready to wait' for Arsenal transfer

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly willing to play the waiting game to complete a move to Arsenal this summer.

Gyokeres has established a reputation as one of Europe's most prolific forwards during his two-year stay with Sporting, having netted 97 goals in 102 competitive appearances for the Portuguese giants.

As a result of his impressive form, Gyokeres is attracting interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Juventus ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Gyokeres is said to favour a move to Arsenal over Man United, while he has supposedly turned down a proposal from Juventus.

Gyokeres ready to wait for Arsenal move

According to Record, via the Daily Mail, the Sweden international is willing to play a waiting game to secure a move to Arsenal.

The report claims that Gyokeres is keen to join Mikel Arteta's side, even if it takes time to complete the transfer this summer.

From Arsenal's perspective, they appear to view Gyokeres as one of their top two striker targets, along with RB Leipzig marksman Benjamin Sesko.

The North London club are looking to add a top-quality forward to their current options of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

Gyokeres agent insists on gentleman's agreement

While Arsenal may be the frontrunners in the transfer race, Gyokeres' asking price is proving to be a stumbling block due to an ongoing dispute between the player and Sporting.

Gyokeres' team believe they reach a gentleman's agreement with Sporting last summer for them to accept a €70m (£60m) fee at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

However, Sporting president Frederico Varandas has insisted that no such arrangement was in place, stating that the 27-year-old would not be allowed to leave for €60m (£51m) plus €10m (£8.5m).

The Record report claims that Gyokeres' agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, still maintains that a gentleman's agreement was in place and is considering releasing an audio message from the club's previous director of football, Hugo Viana, as proof.

A recent report stated that Gyokeres has turned down the chance to hold clear-the-air talks with Sporting, as the transfer saga continues to rumble on.