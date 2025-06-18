Arsenal and Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres turns down the chance to hold clear-the-air talks with Sporting Lisbon. v

Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly turned down the chance to hold clear-the-air talks with Sporting Lisbon.

Gyokeres continues to be linked with a move away from the Portuguese giants amid reported interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

However, his transfer saga has taken a sour turn due to a dispute with his current employers over his transfer valuation.

Gyokeres feels that Sporting have gone against a gentleman's agreement to entertain offers worth around £70m, leading to speculation that he could go on strike to force a move.

Sporting president Frederico Varandas has insisted he has never agreed to allow Gyokeres leave for a set price, although he also explained that he would not demand the player's €100m (£85m) release clause.

Gyokeres turns down Sporting talks

Last week, Gyokeres took to social media to hit back at the recent talks surrounding his situation, branding most of the speculation as "false".

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Gyokeres has now rejected the opportunity to hold a clear-the-air talk with Sporting.

The report states that the player's camp turned down the chance to meet with Sporting after being approached by the club to discuss the current situation.

Gyokeres remains on holiday as uncertainty continues to surround his future with the Primeira Liga champions.

Are Arsenal and Man United still pushing for Gyokeres?

Arsenal recently failed with their first bid for Gyokeres, and it now appears that they could be shifting their focus to RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners would surely cool their interest in the Sporting striker if they manage to pull off a deal to prise the Slovenia international away from the Red Bull Arena.

As for Man United, they are still searching for a new number nine, amid uncertainty surrounding Rasmus Hojlund's future at Old Trafford.

It was recently reported that Gyokeres has turned down a move to Man United, but his stance could change if he is unable to secure a move to Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Italian giants Juventus could also provide Gyokeres with an alternative exit route out of the Portuguese capital.