Arsenal's pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has hit a major stumbling block over the Slovenia international's wage demands, according to a report.

Alongside Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres, Sesko is thought to be one of Arsenal's two leading targets in the centre-forward position for the summer window after the Gunners failed to reinforce their attacking ranks in January.

The North London giants have been locked in dialogue with Sesko's camp and Leipzig for some time, and there is supposedly 'universal belief' at the Emirates that he can blossom into a superstar striker in the coming years.

However, there has not yet been a breakthrough on the club or player side, and according to The Sun, Sesko's salary demands are holding up a deal to bring him to North London.

Arsenal are supposedly prepared to fork out the £70m required to prise the 22-year-old away from the Red Bull Arena, but his entourage are requesting a far higher wage packet than the Gunners are prepared to fork out.

Arsenal 'growing frustrated' over Sesko salary demands

Sesko was said to have previously been the subject of serious interest from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal, who were pushing to secure his signature before the end of the first transfer window ahead of the Club World Cup.

Such a deal did not materialise, apparently due to Sesko's desire to continue his career in Europe for the time being, but Al-Hilal have not lost sight of the former Red Bull Salzburg protege.

The 22-year-old could also expect a mammoth payday if he chose to jump ship for Saudi Arabia, which his camp may very well use as leverage in negotiations with any interested European clubs, including Arsenal.

Sesko still has four years left to run on his contract at the Red Bull Arena, having penned an extension last summer amid interest from the Emirates, but the German giants will not stand in his way of moving on if their demands are met.

The Slovenian has come up with 39 goals and eight assists in 87 appearances for Leipzig over the past two seasons, including 21 strikes and six helpers from 45 outings in all tournaments last term.

What is the latest with Viktor Gyokeres?

While Arsenal struggle to make inroads with Sesko, Gyokeres has seemingly made the red half of North London his number one destination for a summer transfer.

The Sweden international is thought to have turned down both Juventus and Manchester United due to his desire to move to Arsenal, although he is aware that he is not their first-choice option.

Nevertheless, Gyokeres is still said to be willing to wait for Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta to come calling, and Arsenal have no desire to lose out on him despite their interest in Sesko too.