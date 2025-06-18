Manchester United are reportedly unlikely to pursue a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike due to the cost of the transfer.

The 20-time English champions have already confirmed the arrival of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer and are advancing on a deal for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo.

However, the Red Devils remain determined to sign a new centre-forward, and Ekitike has recently been linked with a switch to the club, with the 22-year-old in excellent form for Frankfurt last term.

The forward scored 22 times and registered 12 assists in 48 appearances for his German club in 2024-25, and there has been a host of speculation surrounding his future of late.

Last week, it was reported that Man United had approached Frankfurt to register their interest, with the Red Devils looking to determine how much would be required to sign him.

Man United 'unlikely to move' for Ekitike

According to Football Insider, Man United are not expected to launch a move for Ekitike due to Frankfurt's valuation, with the Bundesliga club wanting £85m for his services.

The report claims that Frankfurt are not under pressure to make a major sale this summer, and there will not be a discount due to the amount of clubs keen on his signature.

Arsenal and Chelsea are also believed to be keeping a close eye on the situation, but it is unlikely that either would be willing to pay £85m for the striker this summer.

Man United have also been heavily linked with Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres, but it is thought to be unlikely that the Sweden international will move to Old Trafford ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Which other strikers could Man United target?

Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta has been linked with a move to Man United this summer, and it is understood that the striker remains a target for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, there have also been suggestions that Aleksandar Mitrovic, who currently plays for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, may be an option for the club.

Man United have an outstanding young talent in their forward department at Old Trafford, with Chido Obi being tipped for big things, but both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggled last season.

As a result, a new player is set to arrive in the final third of the field, but it might not be the big name that many of the club's fans were hoping for after a disastrous 2024-25 campaign.