A Liverpool attacker reportedly agrees to an exit from Anfield, and Arne Slot will hope to reinvest the funds from a potential sale back into the forward line.

Darwin Nunez has agreed to join Napoli but faces a wait to join, with Liverpool demanding a fee of £70m, the latest reports have claimed.

The Reds have been the Premier League's biggest spenders so far this summer, with the acquisitions of Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez taking the club's spending close to £200m.

If the champions sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, they will go above the £200m barrier, but reports suggest that Arne Slot is also keen on bringing in a striker.

However, it would not be surprising if Liverpool looked to recoup some of the money they have spent this summer in order to fund their pursuit of a number nine.

The Mirror claim that striker Nunez is ready to join Napoli, but while the Reds want to secure funds for further additions, they have not yet budged on their £70m valuation of the Uruguayan.

How much could Liverpool recoup?

While Napoli are unlikely to be able to afford to pay £70m for Nunez, the Merseysiders could still manage to agree to a fee in the region of £50m.

Winger Luis Diaz is also a candidate to leave amid interest from Barcelona and the Saudi Pro League, with the forward expected to cost in excess of £70m himself.

Reds transfer expert David Lynch has insisted that bringing in such fees may be of paramount importance if Liverpool are to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

The Swede is said to have a price tag of £150m, and after signing Wirtz for more than £100m, it is difficult to see the champions spending another significant sum without recouping a substantial portion of their expenditure.

Perhaps Liverpool could raise funds through the sale of Harvey Elliott, who played a starring role for the England Under-21 side that won the Under-21s Euros against Germany on Saturday.

The Englishman is said to be admired by the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, though the Seagulls may baulk at his reported price of £45m.

Liverpool are assured of bringing in a fee rising to £35m for centre-back Jarell Quansah after agreeing to sell the defender to Bayer Leverkusen, and it is clear that Slot's transfer budget could be significantly bolstered in the coming weeks.