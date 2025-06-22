Napoli are allegedly 'rooting' for Victor Osimhen to join a particular Premier League club this summer, but the striker would favour a move to Juventus.

Napoli are 'rooting' for Victor Osimhen to join Liverpool during the summer transfer window, but the Nigeria international is currently favouring a move to Juventus, according to a report.

Despite coming up with a sensational 45 goal contributions in 41 games while on loan at Galatasaray - 37 of his own and eight assists - a reconciliation between Osimhen and Napoli boss is thought to be off the cards.

The ex-Lille striker will therefore be sold for the right price in the summer window, and he appeared to be on the verge of joining Saudi Pro League titans Al-Hilal at one stage.

However, Osimhen ultimately rejected a mammoth £30m-a-year salary offer from the Middle Eastern giants, as the striker is still keen to continue his career in Europe for the time being.

Al-Hilal are said to be preparing one final lucrative contract in the hope of twisting Osimhen's arm, while Galatasaray are also not giving up hope of a permanent agreement, but the latter scenario is fanciful.

Napoli 'rooting' for Osimhen to join Liverpool

Instead, a report from Sportmediaset - via Calcio Napoli 24 - claims that the Serie A champions would prefer to see Osimhen join Liverpool this summer, as there is the prospect of an audacious swap deal between the two clubs.

The Reds are expected to do away with Darwin Nunez in the coming weeks following three turbulent and ultimately underwhelming seasons from the Uruguayan, who was recently surpassed as their all-time record signing by Florian Wirtz.

Contact is said to have been made between Napoli and Nunez's representatives as the Partenopei explore a deal, and if Liverpool show a serious interest in Osimhen, a part-exchange deal is not beyond the realm of possibility.

However, while Osimhen is keen to test himself in the Premier League one day, the ex-Lille striker is supposedly holding out for a move to Juventus, whose 'project' appeals to him more than the one at Anfield.

Osimhen's Napoli contract - which expires next summer - contains a release clause set at €75m (£64.2m), but that option is supposedly only valid for foreign clubs, meaning that Juventus would have to directly negotiate a fee with their Calcio rivals.

Regardless, the Nigeria international is set to depart Naples with a record of 76 goals and 18 assists in 133 matches for the club since 2020, winning one Serie A crown in the 2022-23 campaign.

Are Manchester United still in the Osimhen picture?

Having learned of Osimhen's Al-Hilal rejection, Liverpool's fellow 20-time English champions Manchester United reportedly reignited talks with the Nigerian's camp and also expressed a willingness to pay his release clause.

Osimhen could also expect a yearly pay packet of £10.3m at the Theatre of Dreams, and he would no doubt replace Inter Milan-linked Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as Ruben Amorim's number one centre-forward.

However, with no European football on offer, Man United would be fighting a losing battle to lure Osimhen to Old Trafford if reigning Premier League champions Liverpool show a serious interest in signing him.

The Reds are about to splash out another £40m on Milos Kerkez and are also being linked with a new centre-back, though, so it may soon be a case of selling before buying.