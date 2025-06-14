Manchester United reportedly reopen talks over a deal to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, as the Red Devils' wage offer and proposed fee to Napoli is revealed.

Manchester United have apparently reopened talks to sign Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen following the collapse of his proposed Saudi Arabia move.

The Nigeria international excelled in a Galatasaray kit last season with 37 goals and eight assists from 41 matches in all competitions, but the Turkish outfit will not be signing him permanently.

Instead, Saudi Pro League titans Al-Hilal were believed to have been closing in on Osimhen's signature, but a deal fell through as the striker failed to agree terms with Simone Inzaghi's side.

However, as Osimhen's relationship with Napoli boss Antonio Conte is seemingly broken beyond repair, the ex-Lille man is expected to make the switch to another European club during the summer window.

The Premier League once again appears to be Osimhen's most likely next destination, and it was recently claimed that Liverpool were discussing an approach for the 26-year-old.

Man United 'resume talks' over Osimhen deal

However, FootMercato claims that Man United have now reignited talks over a move to sign Osimhen and have already discussed both the striker's salary and a proposed transfer fee.

The Red Devils would supposedly be willing to pay the Napoli striker a staggering €12m (£10.2m) per year, and they are also prepared to fork out a sum of €75m (£63.8m) to the Serie A champions, including bonuses.

As Osimhen only has one year left to run on his deal with Napoli, the Partenopei may not be in a position to turn down such a lucrative offer lest they risk him leaving for nothing in 2026.

That fee would still see Napoli make a small loss on the player they paid Lille €78.9m (£67.2m) for back in 2020, since when he has come up with 76 goals and 18 assists in 133 games in all tournaments.

Osimhen struck an unrivalled 26 goals in 32 Serie A games during Napoli's 2022-23 title-winning season, but he was frozen out of Conte's squad last summer following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

The Nigerian was at the centre of a memorable deadline day last summer involving Chelsea and Al-Ahli, where both moves failed to materialise, and it remains to be seen if the Blues try again this summer.

What about Viktor Gyokeres?

News of Man United ostensibly entering the Osimhen race again may throw their pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres into some doubt, especially after the latest developments in that chase too.

Ruben Amorim is understood to be determined to reunite with his former Sporting Lisbon star, but Arsenal also remain in the frame, despite their interest in RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners are now understood to have come forward with their first official offer for the Sweden international, although it is likely to be rejected by his Portuguese club.

Man United cannot be completely discounted in the race thanks to Amorim and Gyokeres's strong relationship, but they must make a decision on their number one target sooner rather than later.