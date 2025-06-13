Anfield bound? Liverpool 'discuss' move for striker

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, although the Nigerian is heading towards a Galatasaray switch.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Reds are preparing for plenty of change during the trading point, with a host of key attackers set for pastures new this term.

Liverpool - under the expert tutelage of Arne Slot - cantered to the Premier League title in 2024-25 ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, due to their inability to win the Champions League since 2020, the Reds will not compete in this month's Club World Cup.

The tournament has been expanded for the 2025 edition, with 32 teams set to fight for the world crown in the United States.

Liverpool want Napoli's Osimhen?

According to GIVE ME SPORT, Liverpool are targeting the signing of a world-class striker during the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the Reds are eyeing up a move for Napoli star Osimhen ahead of the upcoming 2025-26 season in England.

It is understood that a high-ranking transfer meeting at Anfield saw the Nigerian's name brought up as a potential incoming.

However, it is believed that the 26-year-old is all-but set for an imminent switch to Galatasaray, where he spent last term on loan.

As well as the Turkish giants and Liverpool, Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal are also said to be keen on the 34-time international.

Osimhen's Turkey trip

Rather surprisingly, Osimhen secured a switch from Italian giants Napoli to Galatasaray during the summer window of 2024.

Less of a shock was the striker's goalscoring antics in the Super Lig, with the attacker netting 26 times across 30 top-flight appearances.

As a result, Galatasaray are keen to bring Osimhen back to the club permanently this summer and beat the likes of Liverpool to his signature.