Liverpool show 'strong interest' in 15-year-old defensive starlet

By Saikat Mandal | 10 Jan 2026 08:03

Liverpool are reportedly showing keen interest in signing Celtic young talent Dara Jikiemi in the January transfer window.

The Reds spent heavily in the summer transfer window, but they failed to land Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi on deadline day after the Eagles pulled the plug.

While the Reds reportedly remain interested in signing Guehi for free next summer, they could face strong competition from Manchester City, who are looking to add him to their squad in January.

Liverpool have conceded 28 goals in the Premier League this season, and Arne Slot is short of options at the back following the ACL injury to Giovanni Leoni.

With Joe Gomez struggling with fitness and Ibrahima Konate's future uncertain, the Reds probably need depth in that area, but they appear more concerned with adding young defenders to the academy ranks.

Liverpool eye move for Dara Jikiemi?

The Reds have already agreed to sign 17-year-old Austria Wien defender Ifeanyi Ndukwe, who will join in the summer, while Noah Adekoya (19) has already joined from Burnley.

According to journalist David Lynch, the Reds are also close to signing 18-year-old Talla Ndiaye from FC Amite, while they retain interest in Celtic’s Jikiemi.

Lynch suggests that the recent flurry of transfer activities indicates the Reds may have developed a new strategy to stockpile young defensive talents.

Jikiemi set to follow Ben Doak's path?

© Imago

The young Celtic defender has caught the attention of other Premier League sides such as Nottingham Forest, but Liverpool reportedly appear to be winning the race for him.

The 15-year-old centre-back is yet to break through into Celtic’s first-team squad, but he has produced eye-catching performances while playing for the U18 side.

It is not easy to play three years above his age group with confidence, and that has attracted scouts from several top clubs, including Liverpool, to tussle for his signature.

If the move goes through, Jikiemi will follow the footsteps of Ben Gannon-Doak, who left Celtic for Liverpool in 2022.

While planning for the future is always a healthy sign for a top club like Liverpool, it will be interesting to see if Slot addresses the immediate priority and signs an experienced defender this month.