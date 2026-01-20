Next contract priority? Liverpool need to make big decision on midfielder amid Tottenham interest

By Saikat Mandal | 20 Jan 2026 19:24

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly shown interest in Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, and the Reds must prioritise securing his contract extension.

After progressing through the youth ranks at Liverpool, Jones has made over 205 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, scoring 19 goals.

The 24-year-old has cemented his position as one of the first-choice starters under Arne Slot this season, with the midfielder starting in nine of the last 10 matches.

With his outstanding ball retention ability and picking the right passes, Jones has developed a strong connection with Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike this season.

The England international is in his final 18 months of his contract at Anfield, and Liverpool must secure his long-term future at the earliest.

Tottenham in the hunt for Curtis Jones?

Paul Joyce of The Times mentions Tottenham's long-term interest in Jones and floats the idea that the Scouser would jump ship to a club where he would be a guaranteed starter.

It is unclear whether Spurs would be interested in a move for the Reds midfielder in January, although their recent signing of Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid suggests they may have solved their midfield problems.

Liverpool are unlikely to do any major business this month, and selling Jones is definitely off the list, unless any potential suitor comes up with ridiculous money that is too hard to refuse.

Last season, Jones featured regularly in the Slot, and in the 2025-26 campaign, he is likely to make more appearances, especially if the Reds progress further in the Champions League.

Interest from Spurs should not be taken too seriously at this stage, but Liverpool must tie him down on a long-term contract, along with the imperious Dominik Szoboszlai, who has held talks over a new deal.

Another massive summer rebuild on the cards?

© Imago / RHR-Foto

Despite spending almost £450m six months back, Liverpool find themselves in a strange position where they need to spend heavily again in the next summer window.

The Reds will need to sign a new centre-back, with Ibrahima Konate reportedly failing to reach a contract extension at Anfield, and Joe Gomez not being trusted enough due to injury issues.

Andy Robertson could leave the club next summer for free, and the Reds may look to sign a new left-back, although they can reintegrate Kostas Tsimikas after he returns from loan.

It is also unclear about Mohamed Salah's future after his outburst before he left for AFCON, and even if he stays on, Liverpool should look to sign a potential long-term replacement.