Liverpool transfer news: William Gomes blow as Porto make £84.7m 'decision'

Liverpool allegedly suffer a major blow ahead of a potential approach for Porto star William Gomes.

The Merseyside giants are currently preparing to square off against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

However, Andoni Iraola suffered a double blow ahead of the game, with Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak both being ruled out through injury.

That has exposed a lack of depth in the final third, and Liverpool are likely to consider their options during the winter transfer window.

Nevertheless, as per A Bola, Liverpool have little chance of bringing in Gomes at the midway point of the campaign.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Liverpool dealt William Gomes transfer blow

Since arriving at Estadio do Dragao at the start of 2025, the Brazilian winger has established himself as a key player.

A return of 16 goals and four assists from 67 appearances has put the 20-year-old on the radar of many of European football's top clubs.

As a result, Porto have taken steps to hand Gomes a new long-term contract and increase his release clause in the process.

Rather than having a buy-out option of €80m (£67.78m), it is now set at €100m (£84.72m).

Not only has Gomes signalled his commitment to Porto as he bids to win a second successive Primeira Liga title with the club, it may encourage Liverpool and other suitors to turn their attention elsewhere.

© Iconsport / MB Media

Would Liverpool spend £80m+ on another winger?

Liverpool already have players in Bradley Barcola, Victor Munoz and Rio Ngumoha who are viewed as long-term options on the flanks.

Gomes would bring more youth and versatility to the forward line, but he is currently not of the profile of someone who move ahead of the aforementioned trio in the pecking order.

Even if Liverpool cash in on Gakpo in the future, they may wish to sign a versatile attacker with a physical presence to act as another option for the number nine position.

Therefore, Gomes now being valued at nearly £85m could see Liverpool end any interest in the former Sao Paulo starlet.