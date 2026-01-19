Liverpool's Marc Guehi failure could derail season if Richard Hughes makes "mystifying" transfer decision

By Ben Knapton | 19 Jan 2026 17:00 , Last updated: 19 Jan 2026 17:10

Liverpool are at risk of making a "mystifying" decision which could "derail" their season after missing out on Marc Guehi, a six-time Reds trophy winner has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The champions' long-time rivals Manchester City confirmed the signing of Guehi from Crystal Palace on Monday afternoon, just a few months after the England international was on the verge of joining Arne Slot's side in a £35m deadline-day deal.

Liverpool had banked on signing Guehi on a free transfer when his Palace deal expired, but City made an aggressive pursuit for Guehi following Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol's injuries, and the Eagles were in no position to turn down a £20m bid for the 25-year-old.

Guehi to Man City will go down as an enormous failure on the part of Liverpool and sporting director Richard Hughes, at a time when the Reds are without Giovanni Leoni due to an ACL injury and could lose Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer this summer.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy - speaking in association with Spreadex Sports - told Sports Mole that while Liverpool not competing with City's wage offer to Guehi was understandable, failure to bring in a defender this month could cause their season to collapse if either Konate or Virgil van Dijk pick up an injury.

Liverpool could "derail" season with "mystifying" decision after Marc Guehi failure

"Liverpool could rightly get criticism for not getting him over the line in the summer - doing it earlier and paying what was asked," Murphy said. "Because of all the signings Liverpool made, the position they were most desperate for was central defence.

“They signed Leoni and they've got Gomez, but he can't stay fit. The reality is they needed another top-class centre-half. And he was perfect because he's already played in the Prem, he's an international, quick, calm, a good footballer. He ticks all the boxes.

“So yes, they deserve criticism for not sorting that out in the summer. That's come back to bite them. But Liverpool pay their top players similar to what City pay their top players. There isn't a big disparity between the top earners of Liverpool and Man City when you think of Salah, Van Dijk. But if they've decided that they don't want to be stretching to the level City were to pay Guehi, I'm not against that.

“There's lots of other targets, diamonds in the rough, not even ready-made centre-halves. But I find it hard to believe Liverpool would get to the end of January without strengthening, even if it was a loan. If Van Dijk was to get injured especially, but even Konate, it could derail the season.

“For Liverpool to leave themselves open to that seems mystifying to me. I understand why they haven't tried to compete with the wages or what City offered Guehi long-term, but they do need to do something in that defensive area.”

What Marc Guehi alternatives can Liverpool target this month?

© Imago

Liverpool do not have bottomless pits of cash, and the champions spent north of £400m in the summer, but fans will rightly question why they could not fork out £20m-£30m for Guehi in January when they were ready to pay £35m a few months ago.

Whether the Reds will make a sustained push for another defender this month remains to be seen, but there are a couple of notable names now in the last six months of their deals.

Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi looks set to depart the Vitality Stadium in 2026 and is reportedly on the radar of Barcelona and Juventus, but Liverpool could do worse than test the Cherries' resolve during the January window.

Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger is also due to become a free agent in June, although his age and fitness concerns may put the Reds off, especially if they are searching for long-term Konate and Van Dijk successors.

Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni is allegedly open to a move to Anfield, but the Italy international would be a signing for the summer rather than the current window.