Bayer Leverkusen's sporting director Simon Rolfes pens a heart-warming letter to Florian Wirtz following confirmation of his £116m transfer to Liverpool.

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has issued a heart-warming open letter to Florian Wirtz following confirmation of the Germany international's record-breaking transfer to Premier League champions Liverpool.

On Friday evening, the Reds confirmed the arrival of Wirtz on a five-year contract in a deal that could potentially fetch £116m, which would make the 22-year-old the most expensive signing in the history of the Premier League.

Liverpool have paid £100m upfront for Wirtz, smashing their club transfer record in the process, and the versatile attacker arrived at Anfield after etching his name into the Leverkusen history books.

A fundamental part of the Werkself's 2023-24 Invincibles campaign under Xabi Alonso, Wirtz managed 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 matches for the German side, with whom he also won a DFB-Pokal and German Super Cup among a host of individual accolades.

Having departed the BayArena on good terms, Wirtz has now become the recipient of an incredibly touching letter from Rolfes, who hailed the pair's "strong and unusual" relationship and spoke as high as possible of the player and his family.

Rolfes's touching tribute to Liverpool-bound Wirtz in full

"Dear Florian, I don’t want to write this. I would like to tell the world that you will stay at Bayer 04 Leverkusen for the rest of your career. But you decided to leave our club and to open a new chapter in your life. Of course, I totally respect that," Rolfes wrote.

"We not only lose one of the best players in the world, we lose a special person. When I first met you, it wasn’t just your skills that stood out. Even if what you do with the ball still leaves me speechless. What really impressed me was your mindset. Your will to win. The hunger to score, no matter the scoreline. That constant drive to get better, even in the smallest details.

"And your environment with your parents always at your side, supporting you while also keeping you grounded. You never lost that hunger. If anything, your mindset grew stronger after your ACL injury. We spoke during that tough time, and I could feel your frustration to not being able to have a ball on your feet. But also how determined you were to come back even stronger. That attitude made you a leader. Quiet, focused, driven.

"More experienced players look up to you. You’re a superstar for quite some time but you’ve stayed the same Flo. I wish you all the best at Liverpool Football Club. I know, you will make your way there and I hope you will win many matches and titles. Maybe not, when we face each other.

"Thank you, Flo, for your time under the cross and for being who you are. And also huge thanks to your family who have been with us so often. To your parents for always being open in all conversation and for being respectful and humble. We know each other for many many years and the trust and bond between us is strong and unusual in the football business. You all will stay part of the Bayer 04 family. Stay tuned, Simon."

What next for Liverpool after Wirtz arrival?

Liverpool may have spent an unprecedented amount of money on Wirtz, but the Reds still have more to spend, as Arne Slot is being backed all the way by the owners after an astounding debut campaign.

Soon to join Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi at Anfield will be Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who is expected to join in a £40m deal imminently after a fee was agreed between the two clubs.

A new centre-back could also be on the Reds' agenda as Leverkusen-bound Jarell Quansah heads in the opposite direction to Wirtz, and they are supposedly set to make a 'significant' offer for a Premier League defender.

If Liverpool still have funds left over after that, or if they can bolster their kitty through a few high-profile sales, a new number nine is not completely out of the question either, although Wirtz's arrival raises the prospect of a 4-4-2 or 4-2-2-2 system with two number 10s.