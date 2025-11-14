AFC Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo spoke about his future amid interest from Liverpool, Manchester City, Man Utd, and Tottenham Hotspur.

AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo says he is aware of the speculations about his future, but he tries to stay in the present.

Since making his move from Championship outfit Bristol City in January 2023, Semenyo has scored 28 goals in 101 appearances.

The 25-year-old has made an excellent start to the 2025-26 campaign, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 11 Premier League appearances.

According to a report from Sky Sports, several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, are monitoring him ahead of the January transfer window.

There are suggestions that Semenyo has asked to leave the club, but the winger has been left 'annoyed' by those claims.

Semenyo opens up about his future

Spurs and Manchester United were interested in signing him during the summer, but any potential move did not materialise.

United went on to sign Bryan Mbeumo, and Spurs landed Mohammed Kudus, and thus Semenyo penned a new five-year deal at Bournemouth, which will keep him until 2030.

"I don't think about it too much," Semenyo said, when asked about his future. "I try to stay present as much as I can. You see the news all the time, I see it as well, I'm not oblivious, but I try to keep focused.

"I'm enjoying my football here. If I'm not scoring goals, all of that goes away. I try to stay present, do the best I can for the team, score goals and whatever happens in the future happens."

Could Liverpool be an option for Semenyo?

Bournemouth general manager Tim Bezbatchenko recently stated that if a club like Liverpool or Real Madrid were to make a substantial offer, they would be unable to refuse, which should encourage the Reds.

The Ghana international reportedly has a release clause in his current deal at the Vitality Stadium, and the Cherries value him at around £80m.

After Liverpool sold Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich, they have been left with Cody Gakpo as the only option. Semenyo can play on both the right and left wings, and he could also be a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Semenyo knows what it takes to perform in the Premier League; therefore, he would represent a low-risk signing for any interested clubs.

The Reds are highly unlikely to spend big in the January window, but after making a poor start to the season, Arne Slot could delve into the market to make necessary additions, and Semenyo could be one of them.