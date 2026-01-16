Team News: Liverpool vs. Burnley injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 16 Jan 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 15:00

Seeking a seventh straight Premier League win over their lowly foes, Liverpool host Burnley at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds bested Barnsley 4-1 in FA Cup action on Monday, not long after the Clarets pummelled Millwall 5-1 in the third round, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

LIVERPOOL

Out: Conor Bradley (knee), Mohamed Salah (AFCON), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Alexander Isak (leg)

Doubtful: Rio Ngumoha (cramp)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai, Jones, Wirtz; Ekitike

BURNLEY

Out: Zian Flemming (unspecified), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (Achilles), Josh Cullen (knee), Mike Tresor (unspecified)

Doubtful: Joe Worrall (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Laurent, Esteve, Humphreys; Walker, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Pires; Bruun Larsen, Anthony; Broja