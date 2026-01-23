Team News: Bournemouth vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 23 Jan 2026 17:30 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 18:06

Liverpool will hope to make it fifth time lucky when they take on Bournemouth in Saturday's Premier League showdown at the Vitality Stadium.

The Reds have drawn each of their first four league games of 2026, while the Cherries also played out a 1-1 stalemate with Brighton & Hove Albion last time out, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Will Dennis (ankle), David Brooks (ankle), Tyler Adams (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh), Justin Kluivert (knee), Julio Soler (unspecified)

Doubtful: Enes Unal (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Cook; Jimenez, Kroupi, Adli; Evanilson

LIVERPOOL

Out: Alexander Isak (calf), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee)

Doubtful: Federico Chiesa (unspecified), Ibrahima Konate (personal)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Gomez, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike