Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Burnley Premier League clash: Conor Bradley, Alexander Isak latest

By Anthony Nolan | 14 Jan 2026 23:55 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 05:57

Returning to Premier League action after a successful FA Cup outing earlier this week, defending Champions Liverpool will welcome promoted Burnley to Anfield on Saturday.

Arne Slot's Reds beat Barnsley 4-1 on Monday, a victory that saw Hugo Ekitike make his comeback from the bench with a goal and assist to seal the third round tie.

Elsewhere, right-back Conor Bradley underwent successful surgery on his knee injury this week, while Mohamed Salah's Egypt were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, and it remains to be seen whether the 33-year-old could feature against the Clarets.

Read on as Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Burnley on Saturday.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Teenage centre-back Giovanni Leoni was unfortunate enough to tear his anterior cruciate ligament on his Reds debut back in September.

The 19-year-old will not feature again this season, but the Merseysiders still have high hopes for the defender's future, and are anticipating his return for the 2026-27 campaign.

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Lower leg

Possible return date: March 21 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

National-record signing Alexander Isak is continuing his recovery from the complex lower leg injury that he suffered against Tottenham Hotspur last month.

The striker underwent successful surgery on the problem - which included a fibula fracture - and while he will be back this season, he is expected to be out for at least a couple of months.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: January 17 (vs. Burnley)

Seventeen-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha was the star of Liverpool's pre-season, but he has found competitive minutes hard to come by in 2025-26.

The youngster started against Barnsley on Monday, but after coming off with suspected cramp, it is unclear whether he will be ready for this weekend as he builds the fitness needed for senior football.

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Conor Bradley underwent successful surgery this week on the major knee injury he suffered against Arsenal on January 8.

Slot said last Sunday that no timeframe has been set for the right-back's return to action at this stage.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.