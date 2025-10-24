Sports Mole rounds up the latest on Ryan Gravenberch and Liverpool's other injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Brentford.

Liverpool brought their dire four-game losing streak to an end in midweek, and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday when they travel to take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Arne Slot's Reds thrashed Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, as Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones ran the show from midfield in the absence of Ryan Gravenberch, who had picked up an ankle injury against Manchester United just days prior.

However, it was not all good news for the top-flight champions, who lost British-record signing Alexander Isak to a groin problem, as well as right-back Jeremie Frimpong to his second hamstring injury of the season.

Here, Sports Mole round up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League trip to face Brentford.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Liverpool signed 18-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni from Parma in the summer for £26m, a hefty fee that reflects his immense potential.

However, his first season on Merseyside was cut short when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut against Southampton in the EFL Cup last month.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 29 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Alisson is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world when fit, but his injury problems have seen him frequently sidelined in recent seasons.

The shot-stopper's latest setback occurred against Galatasaray in the Champions League at the end of September, when he pulled his hamstring running back abruptly, and fans can expect to see Giorgi Mamardashvili between the sticks once again this weekend.

JEREMIE FRIMPONG

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Since signing from Bayer Leverkusen, Frimpong has shown glimpses of his attacking quality and a surprising tenacity in defence, but he missed almost a month of action following a hamstring injury earlier this term and suffered a repeat of that injury in the first half against Frankfurt.

Liverpool have not yet revealed a specific timeframe for his return, but given the type of problem, he is likely to be out for at least four weeks.

RYAN GRAVENBERCH

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 25 (vs. Brentford)

Gravenberch has been one of the most important players during Slot's tenure so far, and the manager mentioned that he is hoping to have him back for the Brentford clash.

However, Liverpool did not miss the Dutchman in midweek, and if he is not ready to start, then Jones will suffice as a quality replacement after his excellent performance against Frankfurt saw him complete the most passes (122) of any Liverpool player in a Champions League game since Opta records began.

ALEXANDER ISAK

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: Unknown

The Reds' £125m striker joined the club in less-than-stellar condition given that he was carrying a minor injury and missed the majority of Newcastle United's pre-season.

Isak's latest issue saw him forced off at half time against Frankfurt, and Liverpool will be hoping that he is not set for an extended spell on the sidelines that would further disrupt his aim to find rhythm and build chemistry with his new teammates.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.



Anthony Nolan Written by

No Data Analysis info