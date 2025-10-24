[monks data]
Brentford logo
Premier League | Gameweek 9
Oct 25, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Liverpool logo

Brentford
vs.
Liverpool

Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Brentford Premier League game: Ryan Gravenberch, Alexander Isak latest

By
Are Gravenberch or Isak back? Liverpool injury and suspension list for Brentford
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up the latest on Ryan Gravenberch and Liverpool's other injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Brentford.

Liverpool brought their dire four-game losing streak to an end in midweek, and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday when they travel to take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Arne Slot's Reds thrashed Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, as Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones ran the show from midfield in the absence of Ryan Gravenberch, who had picked up an ankle injury against Manchester United just days prior.

However, it was not all good news for the top-flight champions, who lost British-record signing Alexander Isak to a groin problem, as well as right-back Jeremie Frimpong to his second hamstring injury of the season.

Here, Sports Mole round up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League trip to face Brentford.


GIOVANNI LEONI

Giovanni Leoni of Liverpool during his side's match against Southampton, on September 23, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Liverpool signed 18-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni from Parma in the summer for £26m, a hefty fee that reflects his immense potential.

However, his first season on Merseyside was cut short when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut against Southampton in the EFL Cup last month.


ALISSON BECKER

Alisson Becker of Liverpool is taken off against Galatasaray, on September 30, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 29 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Alisson is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world when fit, but his injury problems have seen him frequently sidelined in recent seasons.

The shot-stopper's latest setback occurred against Galatasaray in the Champions League at the end of September, when he pulled his hamstring running back abruptly, and fans can expect to see Giorgi Mamardashvili between the sticks once again this weekend.


JEREMIE FRIMPONG

Jeremie Frimpong of Liverpool injured during his side's clash against Eintracht Frankfurt, on October 22, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Since signing from Bayer Leverkusen, Frimpong has shown glimpses of his attacking quality and a surprising tenacity in defence, but he missed almost a month of action following a hamstring injury earlier this term and suffered a repeat of that injury in the first half against Frankfurt.

Liverpool have not yet revealed a specific timeframe for his return, but given the type of problem, he is likely to be out for at least four weeks.


RYAN GRAVENBERCH

Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch pictured on September 20, 2025

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 25 (vs. Brentford)

Gravenberch has been one of the most important players during Slot's tenure so far, and the manager mentioned that he is hoping to have him back for the Brentford clash.

However, Liverpool did not miss the Dutchman in midweek, and if he is not ready to start, then Jones will suffice as a quality replacement after his excellent performance against Frankfurt saw him complete the most passes (122) of any Liverpool player in a Champions League game since Opta records began.


ALEXANDER ISAK

Alexander Isak during Liverpool's match against Eintracht Frankfurt, on October 22, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: Unknown

The Reds' £125m striker joined the club in less-than-stellar condition given that he was carrying a minor injury and missed the majority of Newcastle United's pre-season.

Isak's latest issue saw him forced off at half time against Frankfurt, and Liverpool will be hoping that he is not set for an extended spell on the sidelines that would further disrupt his aim to find rhythm and build chemistry with his new teammates.


LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.

ID:584244:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect7592:
Written by
Anthony Nolan
No Data Analysis info
Data Failed

How you voted: Brentford vs Liverpool

Brentford
14.0%
Draw
12.7%
Liverpool
73.3%
236
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!