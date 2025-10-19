Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday, and while the win could propel Ruben Amorim forward, it is clear that Arne Slot's side are in serious trouble.

Manchester United's 2-1 win against Liverpool at Anfield was thoroughly deserved, as while the hosts had chances of their own, the visitors could have easily found the back of the net multiple times themselves.

United defended deep for large periods, but the Merseysiders were the ones tested at the back in the first half, with Ruben Amorim's men frequently breaking through on goal.

The victory will also have been a welcome one for Arsenal, who are now four points ahead of the third-placed champions in the Premier League, and they look like clear favourites for the title.

Here, Sports Mole looks at what the result and performance could mean for both teams.

Why Liverpool cannot win the Premier League title ahead of Arsenal

Liverpool are not playing like Premier League champions, and their performances of late resemble a side competing for the top four.

Conceding in the second minute continues their poor record at the back, and there are question marks about a number of players in the defensive line.

Ibrahima Konate failed to play the offside trap like his counterpart Virgil van Dijk, leading to Bryan Mbeumo's opening goal, and his place in the team should be under serious threat.

Milos Kerkez and Conor Bradley were expected to offer new energy in the full-back spots, but neither have found their feet at Anfield this season.

There have been criticisms of Arsenal's attacking threat this season, with some Liverpool fans hopeful that the Gunners could be caught given their offensive struggles, but the Reds have no chance of claiming the title without addressing their defence.

At the other end of the pitch, the lack of chemistry in the frontline is alarming, with Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah continuing to flounder in the final third.

Perhaps teething problems should have been expected given the club signed so many new stars in the summer, but it is concerning that relationships have not been built now that the season is well underway.

Florian Wirtz started on the bench on Sunday, and the fact the Arne Slot is yet to find a way of integrating him into the team is damning.

Liverpool's hopes of retaining the Premier League title are slim if the team's issues are not addressed, and Slot must figure out solutions before the gap to Arsenal expands further.

Manchester United: Optimism for Ruben Amorim in the hunt for Europe?

Manchester United's game was made considerably easier by the fact they opted to defend in a deep block for large periods, but they should have scored multiple times in the first half.

Ruben Amorim has often been criticised for his tactical faults, but he does deserve praise for how he set up against Liverpool.

The Red Devils will not be able to use the same style against teams lower in the league, and a defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion next Saturday would undo much of the goodwill the team have earnt following Sunday's Anfield clash.

However, the Portuguese head coach warrants his moment in the limelight, especially as he has now finally won consecutive Premier League games.

One of the biggest positives for Amorim will be the displays of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, who both caused Van Dijk and Konate issues throughout the game.

Captain Bruno Fernandes has also been criticised this campaign, but he managed to provide an assist for Harry Maguire's late winner.

The club are now in ninth place, but they are only two points from fourth-placed Bournemouth, as well as third-placed Liverpool.

It is difficult to say that United must claim a place in the Champions League this season, but there is finally positive momentum for Amorim to build upon.

European football in some capacity is a necessity, and strong performances like the one on Sunday will help Manchester United climb the table.

No Data Analysis info