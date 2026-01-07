Liverpool news: Arne Slot at odds with Reds hierarchy over transfer strategy?

By Axel Clody | 07 Jan 2026 10:29

Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are said to be at odds over Liverpool's transfer strategy, especially regarding the winger role.

Since his arrival at Liverpool in summer 2024, it has been clear that Rio Ngumoha could be a truly exceptional player. The 17-year-old regularly featured for the youth teams before being called up to train with the first team in the autumn.

He eventually made his professional debut on 11th January 2025 during a 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup. Since then, however, Ngumoha has made just nine further appearances in a Liverpool shirt, which despite his young age raises questions about his future at the club and the strategy the team is pursuing.

It has now emerged that this talent's future has led to a heated exchange between manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes.

At the heart of the dispute is transfer policy following the departure of a key figure. During the summer transfer window, Liverpool parted ways with star winger Luis Diaz, for whom German giants Bayern Munich paid £65.5m.

Slot wanted a replacement, hierarchy bet on youth

Following Diaz's departure, Liverpool were linked with several new attacking players. The club ultimately decided to prioritise strengthening the centre-forward position and signed Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

However, according to a report from Anfield Watch, this was in direct conflict with the Dutchman's wishes. Slot reportedly urged the club to pursue Bradley Barcola or Malick Fofana to bolster the wide areas.

Richard Hughes and his recruitment team had a different vision. They were convinced that the Dutch manager should give Ngumoha a greater role in the first team, based on his impressive performances in pre-season. The youngster registered five goal contributions in five pre-season matches, which was enough for the hierarchy as proof of his readiness.

Slot, however, did not share this view and was reportedly unconvinced that the player was good enough to feature regularly, demanding the signing of a new winger before the summer window closed.

Heated row and uncertain future

Despite the manager's insistence, Hughes refused to back down. According to behind-the-scenes information, he firmly told Slot: "You have to play Ngumoha and give him regular opportunities throughout the season."

The director made it clear that the club's strategy prioritises developing their own supertalent over expensive signings.

The reality on the pitch, however, shows that Slot is not entirely following this instruction. The report claims that given Slot's refusal to play Ngumoha as often as Hughes would like, the young star's future remains a source of friction between the hierarchy and the manager.

Slot's position at Liverpool is far from secure, and it remains to be seen how Hughes and director of football Michael Edwards will react to Ngumoha's lack of playing time in the second half of the season if the player's situation does not improve.

This article was originally published on Fotbal Portal.