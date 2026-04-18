Everton vs. Liverpool: Five most memorable Merseyside derbies at Goodison Park

By Ben Knapton | 18 Apr 2026 13:46 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 13:46

The Hill Dickinson Stadium will receive its belated Merseyside derby christening on Sunday afternoon, when Liverpool travel to Everton's new headquarters for the very first time in the Premier League.

While the Reds are leading the Toffees in the Premier League rankings as naturally expected, only five points separate the faltering champions from their blue-clad counterparts, who are doing their utmost to bring European football to their shiny new home.

The Toffees could also prevail in three straight Premier League home matches for the first time at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, and they are welcoming a Liverpool side who have endured a miserable four-match losing sequence on the road.

To make matters worse for Arne Slot, the Reds went out of the Champions League with a whimper courtesy of their 4-0 aggregate defeat to holders Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals, while also losing star striker Hugo Ekitike to a season-ending ACL injury in the second leg.

Ahead of Sunday's intriguing showdown, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the five most memorable Merseyside derbies to have taken place at Everton's old haunt - Goodison Park.

5. Everton 3-3 Liverpool (Premier League | November 23, 2013)

© Imago

The first Merseyside derby to be fought after David Moyes jumped ship for Manchester United lived up to the pre-game hype, as Liverpool left it very late indeed to steal a point from a six-goal spectacular.

Two goals inside the opening eight minutes - one for Philippe Coutinho and one for Kevin Mirallas - proved to be a sign of things to come on Merseyside, where Luis Suarez also made the net bulge with fewer than 20 minutes played.

However, Brendan Rodgers's Reds did not bank on a young Romelu Lukaku launching Everton into a 3-2 lead with a 10-minute brace in the second half, and Roberto Martinez's Toffees were en route to victory as the clock ticked down to the 90.

Super sub Daniel Sturridge had other ideas, though, as just 10 minutes after being sent into the Goodison cauldron, the ex-England international met a Steven Gerrard free kick with a critical header to rescue a share of the derby spoils for the visitors.

A fourth goal for either team was not beyond the realm of possibility during an unmissable injury-time period, but Sturridge's say was final.

4. Everton 0-5 Liverpool (First Division | November 6, 1982)

The true definition of a Merseyside mauling, Bob Paisley's Liverpool - and more specifically Ian Rush - had their way with Howard Kendall's Everton in the 1982-83 First Division, hitting the Toffees for five without reply.

Paisley's men led 1-0 early doors thanks to Rush's first goal of the game, and after Everton debutant Glenn Keeley was sent of late in the first half, Liverpool smelled blood in the second period and went for the jugular.

The Reds' all-time top scorer doubled their advantage thanks to a second assist from Alan Hansen, another future Match of the Day regular - Mark Lawrenson - also got in on the act, before the ruthless Rush completed his hat-trick and added a fifth for good measure.

To date, Everton have never suffered a heavier Merseyside derby defeat at Goodison Park, while Liverpool surged to another First Division title before bidding the fondest of farewells to the legendary Paisley at the end of the season.

3. Everton 2-3 Liverpool (Premier League | April 16, 2001)

Another Goodison goal-fest, Liverpool twice went ahead on Everton's turf in April 2001 through Emile Heskey and Markus Babbel, and twice Gerard Houllier's men were pegged back.

An inspired Duncan Ferguson struck the Toffees' first leveller on the day before winning a penalty for David Unsworth to convert in the final 10 minutes of normal time, the latter showing Robbie Fowler how it is done after Liverpool's number nine fluffed his lines from the spot.

Unsworth's successful 12-yard conversion also came just six minutes after Liverpool's Igor Biscan was dismissed for two bookable offences, suggesting that if there was to be a fifth goal at the end of a captivating classic, it would surely go the way of the men in blue.

However, a certain Gary McAllister had other ideas, lining up a free kick some 44 yards from goal and somehow managing to bend a breathtaking strike into the bottom corner to snatch victory for the 10-strong Reds.

The bewildered yet beaming expression on Houllier's face told the whole story, as McAllister sprinted towards the Liverpool dugout before being mobbed by his equally euphoric teammates.

2. Everton 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League | February 12, 2025)

Before bidding farewell to their Goodison headquarters at the end of the 2024-25 Premier League season, Liverpool and Everton served up a Merseyside derby that truly lived up to the pre-game billing and then some.

As the Reds sought to extend their advantage over Arsenal at the top of the table, David Moyes's Everton were bidding to drag themselves away from the relegation dogfight, and their quest began in ideal fashion with Beto making his mark early doors.

The inevitable Mohamed Salah contributions then arrived, as the Egypt international broke the all-time Premier League record for the most goal contributions away from home in a single season, setting up Alexis Mac Allister before striking what would seemingly be the winner.

However, there would be one last twist to the Toffees tale, as James Tarkowski lashed home an astounding last-gasp volley to cap off a glorious Goodison occasion, one that soon descended into post-match bedlam.

Curtis Jones, Arne Slot and Abdoulaye Doucoure all saw red during a heated aftermath, and as Phil Jagielka accurately described on TNT Sports, the four-goal spectacular was Everton's "Hollywood ending".

1. Everton 4-4 Liverpool (FA Cup last-16 replay | February 20, 1991)

© Imago

What proved to be Kenny Dalglish's last game in his first spell as Liverpool manager was befitting of a man of his attacking qualities.

The Reds and Everton had previously shaken hands on a goalless draw at Anfield in their first 1990-91 FA Cup fifth-round tie, one that would be replayed just three days later at Goodison Park, where the Toffees exhibited tremendous powers of recovery.

Three times Liverpool went ahead in normal time, and three times Everton responded, as Tony Cottee forced extra time with the game's sixth goal in the 89th minute before John Barnes had seemingly sent the Reds through.

However, Kendall's never-say-die Everton astonishingly levelled once again through Cottee in an exhilarating 4-4 draw, one that would be decided by another replay rather than the customary penalty shootouts of day.

Dalglish would not oversee that second rematch, though - 'King Kenny' announced his stunning resignation from his post just two days later - and a Ronnie Moran-led Reds side fell to a 1-0 defeat at the same venue the next week.