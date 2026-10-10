Premier League Gameweek 6
Liverpool
Oct 11, 2026 4.30pm
Anfield
Man City

Team News: Liverpool vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Liverpool vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Manchester City's first Premier League game since their groundbreaking guilty verdict is nothing less than a menacing trip to Merseyside to face Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The Sky Blues entered the international break having won five from five in the early stages of the season, while the Reds have taken nine points from a potential 15.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both clubs.

LIVERPOOL vs. MAN CITY

LIVERPOOL

Out: Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Cody Gakpo (ankle), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Alexander Isak (thigh)

Doubtful: Federico Chiesa (back)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Munoz; Barcola

MAN CITY

Out: Phil Foden (suspended)

Doubtful: Antoine Semenyo (ankle), Nico O'Reilly (knock) 

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Guehi, Dias, Gvardiol; Fernandez, Anderson; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

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