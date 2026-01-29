Liverpool transfer news: Reds January window decision 'revealed' after Jeremie Frimpong injury

By Carter White | 29 Jan 2026 14:36

Liverpool are reportedly not expected to enter the market for a new right-back before the end of the January transfer window.

The Reds secured their spot in the top eight of the League Phase in the Champions League with a six-goal battering of Qarabag at Anfield on Wednesday night.

However, the match started on a sour note for Arne Slot's side, who lost defender Jeremie Frimpong within the opening four minutes.

The summer recruit was forced off during the early stages of the continental success, clutching at his hamstring as he left the field.

Frimpong has done his best to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back this season, but the Dutchman has only managed a single Premier League assist.

© Imago / APL

Liverpool 'not expected' to sign right-back this month

According to Sky Sports News, Liverpool have made a transfer decision following Frimpong's injury earlier in the week.

The report states that the Premier League champions are unlikely to dip into the market for a new right-back this month.

In line with overarching club strategy, Liverpool want to avoid being reactive in this window and instead focus on long-term goals.

The Reds supposedly believe that they have enough to cover at right-back in the potential absence of Frimpong.

Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate are set to return to action soon, whilst Waturo Endo can also fill in at full-back.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

"Make smart decisions" - Slot addresses transfer possibility

When quizzed on the situation post-match, Liverpool boss Slot hinted that his side would not be tempted by a January panic buy following Frimpong's hamstring scare.

"We as a club always make smart decisions. We not only look at the short-term but the long-term. That is why we sign young players, who can develop," said Slot on Wednesday.

"It always depends on if there are players that are available that we think can help us. If they are, can we afford them? And is this to be helpful for the longer-term future, because our players come back from injury as well.

"We have to do smart things for the near future and the longer future. Let's see how Jeremie is. Maybe he is not able to play Saturday, but maybe he is able to play one or two days later."

Liverpool return to Premier League action with the hosting of Newcastle United at Anfield on Saturday night.