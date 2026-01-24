Liverpool suffer fatal and familiar injury blow in Bournemouth clash as transfer impact highlighted

By Ben Knapton | 24 Jan 2026 18:16 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 18:16

Liverpool were dealt an all-too familiar and fatal injury blow during their Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The reigning champions were once again missing Ibrahima Konate for the contest due to the death of his father, meaning that Joe Gomez filled in alongside Virgil van Dijk at the back again.

The Englishman tried in vain to prevent the Cherries from taking the lead, clattering into goalkeeper Alisson Becker as Evanilson tucked away the game's opening goal.

Gomez came off much worse for wear in the collision with his teammate, and the injury-plagued 28-year-old was unable to carry on, eventually being replaced by makeshift centre-back Wataru Endo.

In between Gomez going off for treatment and Endo coming on, Liverpool fell 2-0 down, as Alex Jimenez beat the offside trap and slotted home through Alisson's legs.

Arne Slot will likely be asked for an update on Gomez's condition in his post-game press conference, but the centre-back's early withdrawal will no doubt reignite calls for Liverpool to sign another defender before the January transfer deadline.

The Reds are already missing Giovanni Leoni for the rest of the season due to his ACL injury, and talks are taking place over the prospective sale of Andrew Robertson to Tottenham Hotspur.

Whether Gomez's injury changes plans regarding Robertson remains to be seen, though, as the Scotsman could be utilised as an emergency centre-back in a desperate situation.