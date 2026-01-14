Liverpool's Conor Bradley issues injury update with defiant "comeback starts now" message

By Ben Sully | 14 Jan 2026 15:24 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 15:30

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley has posted an update after he sustained a season-ending injury against Arsenal.

Bradley has stretchered off in stoppage time of last Thursday's goalless draw against the Premier League leaders.

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli apologised following the game after he made an effort to push Bradley off the pitch, believing that he was trying to delay the restart.

It was later revealed that the defender sustained a serious knee injury, although he avoided the worst possible scenario of an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

© Imago / Sportimage

Bradley delivers injury update

The right-back has now taken to social media to issue a defiant message after undergoing knee surgery.

"A big blow but surgery is done so the comeback starts now," Bradley wrote on Instagram.

"It won't be for a little while but I already can't wait to get back playing for Liverpool and Northern Ireland. Thanks for all the support."

Bradley is set to miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, leaving Jeremie Frimpong and Joe Gomez as Arne Slot's right-back options.

Liverpool could look to recruit a new right-back this month, although they will not pursue a deal for Borussia Dortmund defender Julian Ryerson.

How will Bradley's injury impact Northern Ireland?

Bradley's lengthy absence will come as a major blow to Northern Ireland and their hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup.

The 22-year-old will miss March's World Cup playoff against Italy as well as a potential final, leaving Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill with a problem to solve in the right wing-back position.

Sunderland's Trai Hume, Portsmouth's Terry Devlin and Oxford United's Brodie Spencer are all options who could cover Bradley's absence.

The Liverpool defender will also be a doubt for the tournament in North America if Northern Ireland are successful in their playoff campaign.