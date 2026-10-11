Liverpool vs. Man City: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Liverpool will welcome rivals Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday afternoon, for a blockbuster Premier League showdown against the backdrop of the visitors' guilty verdict.

Andoni Iraola's Reds signed off with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth prior to the international break, while Enzo Maresca's Citizens overcame Sunderland 5-3 last time out.

Here, Sports Mole provides all you need to know about how to watch Liverpool face Man City this weekend.

What time does Liverpool vs. Man City kick off?

This match kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday, October 11 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. Man City being played?

The Sky Blues will travel to Anfield, the iconic ground that has been home to Liverpool since their inception in 1892.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

This clash will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels in the UK.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the action live via the Sky Sports+ app, as well as through NOW if they have subscribed to the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Goals will be posted by the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, before highlights are available on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake for Liverpool and Man City?

Liverpool are unbeaten so far under Iraola, and will be keen to build on their steady start under the former Bournemouth boss, while Man City are looking to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

However, this game will be coloured by the fact the Citizens were found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges brought by the Premier League regarding breaches of financial rules.

The Reds finished second behind City on multiple occasions when Jurgen Klopp was in the Liverpool dugout, and the Anfield crowd are sure to be more fired up than usual as a result of their anger at the Sky Blues' 'cheating'.

It would be fair to say that more than mere points are on the line for both sides, with Maresca's men vying to prove that they will not be swayed by the pressure of the guilty verdict.