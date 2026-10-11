Liverpool vs. Man City: Virgil van Dijk urges Reds to create "amazing" Anfield atmosphere as guilty verdict hangs over match

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has urged the Anfield crowd to play their part on Sunday against Manchester City.

The Premier League has resumed, and while the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United have already played, the blockbuster game of the weekend is no doubt the Reds' clash with City at Anfield.

Many are expecting the home crowd to be fervent following news that the Citizens breached the division's financial rules on an industrial scale, something that arguably denied the Merseysiders multiple honours.

In Liverpool's matchday programme, Van Dijk spoke about the role Anfield could play in beating the visitors, saying: "I know that the atmosphere will be amazing, as it always is at Anfield, and hopefully we can build on the progress we made before the international break with another good performance and result.

"This is a club which must always compete for everything, and which demands the highest standards, every single day. That's not a pressure, it's a privilege, and it is one we all enjoy as Liverpool players.

"Let's show all of those qualities, all of that commitment and all of that togetherness. If we do that, we can give you all another day to remember at this amazing stadium."

A win for Liverpool would leave them just three points behind City after six matchweeks, and that would fuel hopes of a title challenge.

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Liverpool vs. Manchester City: How Andoni Iraola can beat Enzo Maresca

The number one concern for Andoni Iraola on Sunday will be taking three points, and he cannot let his players lose focus despite the shadow of City's wrongdoings.

If the Reds are to win, they must find a way of getting by without both Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo up front, with there no recognised number nine available.

Iraola could used Bradley Barcola as a striker given the Frenchman has played there in the past, though there would then be a void on the left side of attack.

Perhaps the best way to threaten City would be to deploy Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz as false nines, with two wingers high and wide.

Liverpool used a similar system to beat the Citizens at the Etihad in February 2025, and there is no reason to think that it cannot produce a positive result on the weekend.

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Why Anfield could be important for Premier League victory

While former City boss Pep Guardiola and former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp always demonstrated great respect for one another, the same cannot be said of the two fanbases.

City supporters have been arrested in the past for tragedy chanting, while Liverpool fans infamously damaged the Citizens' team bus ahead of their visit to Merseyside in 2018 for a Champions League clash.

The rivalry between the two clubs has grown significantly over the past decade, and Liverpool players have often channelled the anger of Anfield to get the better of their opponents.

Sunday's match is difficult to predict, but with the extra motivation of City's guilty verdict, it would be foolish to doubt impact that the home crowd could have.