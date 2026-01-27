Champions League Gameweek 8
Liverpool
Jan 28, 2026 8.00pm
Anfield
Qarabag

Team News: Liverpool vs. Qarabag injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Liverpool vs. Qarabag injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Liverpool's route to the last 16 of the Champions League will be sealed with a win against Qarabag FK at Anfield in Wednesday's final league-phase encounter.

The Reds currently occupy fourth place with 15 points, while the Azerbaijani side rank 18th with 10 points as they strive for a playoff spot, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

LIVERPOOL vs. QARABAG

LIVERPOOL

Out: Joe Gomez (head), Ibrahima Konate (personal), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Alexander Isak (leg), Conor Bradley (knee)

Doubtful: Federico Chiesa (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Endo, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Nyoni; Gakpo, Mac Allister, Ngumoha; Ekitike

QARABAG

Out: Kady Borges (unspecified), Ramil Sheydayev (ineligible)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kochalski; Silva, Mustafazada, Medina, Cafarquliyev; Jankovic, Bicalho; Andrade, Montiel, Zoubir; Duran

