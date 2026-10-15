Lewis Koumas ‘has a future’ with Liverpool as starlet equals Steven Gerrard Champions League record

Lewis Koumas has matched a Champions League record set by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard after helping the Reds secure a thrilling 6-3 away victory over LASK Linz on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old academy graduate marked just his fourth senior start for Liverpool with a first-half assist for hat-trick hero Bradley Barcola, before scoring their sixth goal of the night in a second half that saw LASK fight back with three goals.

His assist required neat feet inside the penalty box to tee-up Barcola for a sweeping strike, before the young forward got his name on the scoresheet with a first-time shot from around eight yards out that fired through the legs of the goalkeeper.

Koumas is just the second Liverpool player in history aged 21 or younger to score and assist a goal in a Champions League match after former captain Gerrard against Dynamo Kyiv back in October 2001 (also 21).

Reflecting on a memorable night in Austria, Koumas told reporters: “It's a good win but ultimately [it was about] the reaction from the last game (3-0 Premier League loss to Man City) to try to bounce back. I thought we did that well and we need to try to take that into the weekend now.

“[My goal] sums everything up, to be honest! It's nice to get a goal in this competition - the highest level of football. I'm really happy.

Koumas makes his mark for Liverpool as Gerrard heaps praise on forward

Look how much it means to Lewis Koumas to score Liverpool’s sixth of the night ? ? Stream now on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fLYhslbFGq — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 14, 2026

“Jeremie (Frimpong) has got it out of his feet and crossed and it's taken a bounce. I've just focused on the contact and getting it on target. I've done that and it's gone through [the goalkeeper's] legs.”

Koumas, who also had two goals ruled out for offside, added: “I think it's important as a striker... you can't dwell on the misses or the chances that you get and don't take.

“The two were offside and I was just waiting for the next one to come - and it came really late on. That's why it's important to keep level-headed.”

Koumas enjoyed his second successive start under head coach Andoni Iraola after making his full Premier League debut as a centre-forward in last weekend’s three-goal defeat to Man City.

Although he was unable to help the Reds score on that occasion, Gerrard was impressed by the youngster's efforts in attack and believes he deserves a place in the first-team squad.

Speaking on The Overlap Daily, Gerrard said: “I came through Liverpool's academy with his dad. His dad was an awesome player, two-footed, different type of midfielder, Jason Koumas.

“I had some great days with him when we were young kids, when football was fun, before it becomes serious. Unbelievable player, great family. Delighted for him, and I'm an academy boy. Roots.

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Gerrard: ‘There's a future for Koumas at Liverpool’

“I love seeing young kids get opportunities and take them, and he was thrown in at the deep end. I know he's had a couple of pockets of minutes, but yesterday was Man City at home.

“What a game for your first Premier League start, and you know what, he'd done himself proud, he'd done the academy proud.

“He was a little bit loose at times, so there's a lot to work on, a lot of potential there. But in terms of rolling your sleeves up, being up for it, fighting for your team, representing the supporters, representing the academy. He didn't look like an academy player out there, he played like a man.

“I'm proud of him. I really am. I'm delighted that he took his chance, and what he showed me as a Liverpool fan yesterday is he can be part of this group moving forward, because he will improve.

"And if you get the right coaching around him and they don't just allow him to be part of a team, improve him individually and let him be part of our squad. I think there's a future for him."

With Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo and Hugo Ekitike all nursing injuries at present, Koumas could be handed another start in attack for Liverpool when they travel to West London to face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.