Liverpool vs. Villarreal: Andoni Iraola explains surprising selection decisions for Champions League contest

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has revealed why he has benched Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola and Alexander Isak for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Villarreal.

Iraola made six changes to his starting side at Anfield following Saturday's Premier League encounter with Brentford in West London.

Wirtz, Barcola and Isak were among those to drop out of the side, and the Liverpool head coach has explained his reasoning behind the decision.

"Different circumstances. It is the fourth game in 10 days. Florian [Wirtz] and Bradley [Barcola] have played almost every minute," said Iraola ahead of the European fixture.

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Wirtz, Barcola, Isak benched for Liverpool vs. Villarreal

"We have to be sensible. Also with Alex [Isak], we have to be considerate and manage the minutes. They are ready to go in the second half."

Lewis Koumas has been selected through the middle against the Yellow Submarine, with Cody Gakpo down the left and Rio Ngumoha down the right.

Meanwhile, there is a spot in the middle of the midfield for Trey Nyoni.

However, Barcola, Isak and Wirtz are all on the bench and will be called upon by Iraola if required at Anfield, as Liverpool bid to continue their strong form.

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Liverpool have played their way into form after shaky start

Liverpool have played their way into form in recent weeks, winning four of their last five matches in all competitions, including a 6-3 success over LASK Linz in their last match in the Champions League on October 14.

The Reds beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in their Champions League opener, meanwhile, so six points have been secured from their first two matches, already placing them in a strong position in the overall table.

However, it is Villarreal that lead 1-0 at Anfield early on, with Georges Mikautadze on the scoresheet in the fourth minute of the contest.