Liverpool's Bradley Barcola hailed for match-winning performance in Liverpool win over LASK Linz

Bradley Barcola scored his first senior hat-trick on Wednesday evening, netting a treble in Liverpool's 6-3 victory over LASK Linz in the Champions League.

It would be fair to say that it has been a slow start to his Liverpool career, and the France international has already come in for some criticism for his early form at Anfield.

Barcola is yet to ignite in the Premier League, but he answered his critics with an excellent performance in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old's pace, trickery and movement was on full display, while the end product was also there, as Liverpool bounce back from a Premier League defeat to Manchester City.

Hat-trick for Bradley Barcola ?✅ #UCL https://t.co/Op0H4VLmVW — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 14, 2026

What did French media say about Barcola's performance?

The French media have been hugely complimentary about Barcola's display in the Champions League.

Foot Mercato went with the angle of the match being a major breakthrough for the attacker following what has been a tough start to his career at Anfield.

Goal.com Francais praises his clinical finishing, movement between the lines and constant threatening of the LASK defence during the European contest - he was handed a rating of 10/10 and was described as being "always a threat".

Roundtable Sports also hailed Barcola's match-winning performance.

© Iconsport / PA Images

What did Iraola say about Barcola's performance?

As expected, Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola was full of praise for Barcola for his hat-trick, while he also noted Florian Wirtz's performance.

"I'm really happy for Bradley because you were asking me yesterday about him not making the numbers, also Florian [Wirtz]. I think both of them today played really, really well," Iraola told reporters.

"I think they made a difference. Bradley apart from the hat-trick, I think he was a threat always – one-v-one, threatening in behind. Also Flo helped us a lot to control the game, finding the pockets. I'm happy for both of them.

"I think their confidence, for sure, is very good. I think they feel that we trust them a lot. But at the end, to enjoy a little bit playing in the Champions League away, I think it's going to be very good for them."

Both Barcola and Wirtz will now be looking to build on positive performances when Liverpool continue their Premier League campaign against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.