Liverpool vs. Villarreal: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of Anfield Champions League game

Liverpool are set to return to Champions League action on Tuesday, when they welcome Villarreal to Anfield.

The Reds have enjoyed a perfect start to their European campaign, winning their first two fixtures in the competition, and they are currently in fifth place in the league phase.

Tuesday's visitors have three points from six, and they are currently 14th, though the did manage to beat Napoli in matchweek two of the competition.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Liverpool and Villarreal.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 4

Liverpool wins: 3

Draws: 0

Villarreal wins: 1

Meetings between Liverpool and Villarreal have not been particularly common, with the sides having met just four times.

The overall record is in the Reds' favour, with three wins from those four games, and they will hope to win a fourth consecutive match against the visitors when they meet in October 2026.

Villarreal's only success against the Merseysiders came in the 2015-16 Europa League, when the two clashed in the semi-finals of the competition in April 2016.

Substitute Adrian Lopez came on from the bench to score the only goal of the contest in the 92nd minute, and that left Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool needing to overturn a deficit in the second leg.

The German head coach oversaw a 3-0 victory at Anfield in May 2016 thanks to an early own goal from Bruno Soriano, as well as strikes from Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana.

Liverpool would have to wait nearly six years before meeting the Spanish side again, but the two met in the semi-finals of the 2021-22 Champions League.

The first leg was held at Anfield in May 2022, with the hosts emerging as 2-0 victors after a strong second-half performance that resulted in an own goal from Pervis Estupinan and a strike from Sadio Mane.

Villarreal would fight back in the second leg, scoring the first two goals of the match in May 2022 before the half-time whistle.

Unfortunately for Unai Emery's side, Liverpool's Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Mane netted after the interval to safely guide Liverpool into final, though Klopp would lose 1-0 against Real Madrid and miss out on the Champions League trophy.

Previous meetings

May 03, 2022: Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool (Champions League)

Apr 27, 2022: Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal (Champions League)

May 05, 2016: Liverpool 3-0 Villarreal (Europa League)

Apr 28, 2016: Villarreal 1-0 Liverpool (Europa League)

Last two Champions League meetings

May 03, 2022: Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool (Champions League)

Apr 27, 2022: Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal (Champions League)

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