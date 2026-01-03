Preview: Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 03 Jan 2026 23:56 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 00:07

Leicester City will welcome fellow Midlands club West Bromwich Albion to the King Power Stadium for Monday’s Championship contest.

The Foxes are sitting in 13th spot in the Championship table, while the Baggies are three points further back in 18th position.

Match preview

Leicester boss Marti Cifuentes is under pressure to spark an upturn in fortunes after seeing his side lose three of their last four matches.

The Foxes lost back-to-back matches against Queens Park Rangers and Watford before they returned to winning ways in their final outing of 2025 against Derby County.

However, they were unable to build upon that result in their New Year’s Day away clash against Sheffield United, which saw Jordan James net a late consolation in a 3-1 defeat at Bramall Lane.

As a result of their poor form, Leicester are currently in the bottom half of the table, with six points separating them from the top six in their quest to secure an immediate return to the second tier.

Cifuentes will be concerned that only four Championship teams have conceded more goals than his side this season, while his charges have not kept a clean sheet since playing out a goalless draw against Coventry City.

Leicester can draw inspiration from the fact that they have won five of their last six meetings with West Brom, including a 2-1 success in their most recent home encounter in April 2024.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Like Cifuentes, West Brom head coach Ryan Mason is also under pressure to oversee an upturn in results, with his team languishing in the bottom half of the table after winning nine, drawing four and losing 12 of their 25 league games this season.

Another similarity between the two sides is that West Brom will also enter Monday's fixture on the back of three defeats in four matches.

After losing to Hull City and Bristol City, the Baggies rounded off 2025 with a 2-1 home victory against Queens Park Rangers, before they were narrowly beaten by Swansea City in their opening game of the calendar year.

Jay Fulton scored the decisive goal to condemn West Brom to a 1-0 defeat at the Swansea.com Stadium, representing the Baggies' ninth consecutive loss on the road.

As a result, Mason's charges will be desperate to claim their first away win since October 1 when they make the trip to the King Power Stadium on Monday.

West Brom have taken just two points from their last eight meetings with Leicester since they claimed a 2-1 away victory in the Premier League in November 2016.

Leicester City Championship form:

D W L L W L

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

L W L L W L

Team News

© Imago

Leicester remain without the injured trio of Victor Kristiansen, Harry Souttar and Boubakary Soumare.

Attacking midfielder Aaron Ramsey is set to miss a second consecutive game after last week’s substitute appearance against Derby was cut short due to a hamstring issue.

Midfielder Hamza Choudhury and forward Jordan Ayew are pushing for starting roles after coming off the bench to play over half an hour against Sheffield United.

Meanwhile, West Brom recently confirmed that Tammer Bany will be out for around four months with a thigh injury.

Jed Wallace also remains in the treatment room, although Alfie Gilchrist will return to the squad following a three-match ban.

Chris Mepham, Jayson Molumby and Isaac Price could come into Mason’s thinking if he opts to make alterations to his side.

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Stolarczyk; Pereira, Okoli, Nelson, Thomas; James, Choudhury; Fatawu, De Cordova-Reid, Mavididi; Ayew

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

Wildsmith; Campbell, Phillips, Mepham, Styles; Diakite, Molumby; Johnston, Price, Grant; Heggebo

We say: Leicester City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion

West Brom have tended to struggle in recent meetings with Leicester, although they were denied a long-awaited head-to-head victory by a late equaliser in September's reverse fixture.

However, we do not see the Baggies even picking up a point from Monday's contest, taking into account that they have lost each of their last nine away games.

