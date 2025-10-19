Leeds United are reportedly open to selling Jack Harrison should they be able to sign an adequate replacement for the 28-year-old.

The 28-year-old made his maiden Premier League start of the season on Saturday afternoon, when Daniel Farke's side suffered a 2-0 defeat at Burnley.

Turf Moor was an unhappy place for the visiting Whites last time out, when Lesley Ugochukwu and Loum Tchaouna found the net for the Clarets.

Apart from in the game in which Burnley picked up their second league win of the term, Harrison has only started one another match - an EFL Cup loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

Whilst Leeds were fighting away in the Championship over the past two seasons, the winger spent a 24-month spell on loan at Everton in the Premier League.

Leeds to allow Harrison exit on one condition?

According to Football Insider, newly-promoted Leeds have devised their transfer strategy concerning Harrison ahead of future windows.

The report claims that Farke's troops would be willing to sanction a move away for the 28-year-old, should an adequate replacement arrive at Elland Road.

It is understood that Harrison could have departed the Yorkshire giants on a permanent move during the recent summer transfer window.

It is said that Leeds were open to selling the attacker, although they were unable to find a suitable replacement before the September 1 deadline.

Harrison will be looking to earn back-to-back league starts for Leeds when they host West Ham United at Elland Road on Friday night.

Leeds winger issues

Representing a major blow to the attacking threat of Leeds, summer arrival Noah Okafor is currently sidelined because of a groin problem.

The absence of the Swiss winger led to Harrison earning his first start in the Premier League of 2025-26, with a routine Burnley victory the tale of Turf Moor on Saturday.

Supporters of the Whites are not happy with a wide pairing of Brenden Aaronson and Harrison on the flanks at the top level of English football.