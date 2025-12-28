Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'interested' in signing Bundesliga defender in January

By Carter White | 28 Dec 2025 17:19

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu during the January transfer window.

The Whites have enjoyed an excellent upturn in form over recent weeks in the Premier League as they look to avoid the drop.

At the top end of the pitch, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is heading back towards the best form of his professional career.

As a result, Daniel Farke's side are now being linked with some notable names ahead of the trading point, including Nottingham Forest man James McAtee.

However, Leeds are set for stiff competition in the race for the out-of-favour Englishman, with Chelsea also supposedly keen.

© Imago / IMAGO / Goal Sports Images

Leeds want Bundesliga defender on loan?

According to German outlet BILD, Leeds could be scouring the continental market during the January transfer window.

The report claims that the newly-promoted Whites are keen on securing the services of RB Leipzig defender Bitshiabu.

It is understood that Farke has made the addition of a new centre-back a top priority for the Yorkshire outfit in the near future.

It is believed that Bitshiabu is open to departing the RB Arena during the winter in order to gain regular minutes.

However, the German giants are supposedly not looking to wave goodbye to the Frenchman on even a loan deal in the coming weeks.

© Imago / Focus Images

Change of system, change of priorities

During the early part of the campaign, Leeds United were struggling massively at the top end of the pitch in the Premier League.

As a result, it was said that the Whites were targeting the addition of a new striker and attacking midfielder in January.

However, since their change to a 3-5-2 formation, Leeds are more reliant on having extra depth in centre-back positions.