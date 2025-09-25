Leeds United are reportedly preparing to accept suitable bids for out-of-favour goalkeeper Illian Meslier during the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old started the 2024-25 term as the first-choice goalkeeper at Elland Road, where the Whites were chasing down promotion.

Meslier made 39 appearances in the Championship and kept 21 clean sheets for Leeds last term, but things were not all rosy in the shot-stopping garden.

The Frenchman made a number of comical errors near the end of last season, losing his spot to Karl Darlow in between the sticks for the Yorkshire.

Since making the initial temporary move from Ligue 1 outfit Lorient to Leeds in August 2019, Meslier has featured on 216 occasions for Leeds.

Leeds to offload Meslier in New Year?

According to TEAMtalk, newly-promoted Leeds have devised their transfer strategy surrounding Meslier ahead of the January window.

The report claims that the Whites are looking to offload the 25-year-old before the conclusion of the trading point in the 2026 New Year.

With Meslier's contract at Elland Road expiring during the summer of 2026, Leeds supposedly want to recoup a modest fee for the goalkeeper.

The front-runners in the race for the 25-year-old are said to be Inter Milan, who view the player as a potential long-term replacement for Yann Sommer.

There is also interest from his hometown club Lorient, as well as Scottish giants Rangers, who have started this term poorly under Russell Martin.

Leeds goalkeeping ranks

After a poor end to the 2024-25 Championship term, Meslier finds himself surplus to requirements in Daniel Farke's squad at Elland Road.

The Frenchman is currently the third-choice goalkeeper behind summer arrival Lucas Perri and reliable deputy Darlow, who has been starting recently due to the former's injury.

As a result, there is no clear path to first-team minutes for Meslier, who is likely to depart Yorkshire in January in search of consistent football.