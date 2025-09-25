[monks data]
Premier League | Gameweek 6
Sep 27, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Bournemouth logo

LeedsLeeds United
vs.
Bournemouth

Team News: Leeds vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Leeds United and Bournemouth.

On the hunt for a record-extending eighth win from eight league home games against Bournemouth, Leeds United host the Cherries in Saturday's Premier League showdown at Elland Road.

The Whites prevailed 3-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, whereas Andoni Iraola's side settled for a goalless draw with Newcastle United, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


LEEDS vs. BOURNEMOUTH

LEEDS

Out: Lucas Perri (thigh), Wilfried Gnonto (calf)

Doubtful: Jayden Bogle (toe), Daniel James (abdominal)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Justin, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Stach, Ampadu, Longstaff; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Adam Smith (thigh), Enes Unal (knee)

Doubtful: Lewis Cook (shoulder)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Semenyo, Kluivert, Brooks; Evanilson

