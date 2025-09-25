On the hunt for a record-extending eighth win from eight league home games against Bournemouth, Leeds United host the Cherries in Saturday's Premier League showdown at Elland Road.
The Whites prevailed 3-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, whereas Andoni Iraola's side settled for a goalless draw with Newcastle United, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
LEEDS vs. BOURNEMOUTH
LEEDS
Out: Lucas Perri (thigh), Wilfried Gnonto (calf)
Doubtful: Jayden Bogle (toe), Daniel James (abdominal)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Justin, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Stach, Ampadu, Longstaff; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor
BOURNEMOUTH
Out: Adam Smith (thigh), Enes Unal (knee)
Doubtful: Lewis Cook (shoulder)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Semenyo, Kluivert, Brooks; Evanilson
