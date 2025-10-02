Stick or twist for Farke? Predicted Leeds lineup vs. Spurs

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Leeds United could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds United could be without four players for Saturday lunchtime’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

Head coach Daniel Farke has revealed that Daniel James will be out for a few weeks after rolling his ankle in training. Willy Gnonto (calf) is also sidelined, while Harry Gray (hip) will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Goalkeeper Lucas Perri (muscle) is back in training after missing the last three games with a muscle injury, but he will not be considered for first-team selection until after October’s international break, so Karl Darlow will continue between the sticks as Farke weighs up naming an unchanged XI.

Joe Rodon scored in last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth and the former Tottenham man is expected to continue in a four-man defence alongside Jayden Bogle, Pascal Struijk and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

In-form midfielder Sean Longstaff, who also scored against the Cherries, has made more tackles than any other Premier League player (19, level with Spurs’ Joao Palhinha) and he is set to continue in the first XI alongside Ethan Ampadu and Anton Stach.

In the absence of James and Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson and Noah Okafor are the most likely duo to operate out wide, providing support in attack for central striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who scored in his last game against Spurs with former club Everton in a 3-2 home win in January.

Leeds United possible starting lineup: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Stach, Ampadu, Longstaff; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

