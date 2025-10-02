Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Tottenham Hotspur could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds United.

Tottenham Hotspur could be without up to seven players for Saturday lunchtime’s Premier League clash with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Dominic Solanke recently underwent ankle surgery and he will remain in the treatment room along with James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Radu Dragusin (all knee), Kota Takai (foot) and Yves Bissouma (unspecified).

Meanwhile, summer signing Randal Kolo Muani could be in contention to make his Premier League debut after making progress in his recovery from a dead leg and a late call will be made on the Frenchman’s fitness before kickoff.

Richarlison could make his 250th Premier League appearance this weekend, but considering the Brazilian played the full 90 minutes in Spurs’ 2-2 draw with Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday, head coach Thomas Frank may decide to begin with a refreshed Mathys Tel up front after he was ineligible for that match.

Frank will also weigh up rotating his wide options, with both Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons hoping to earn a recall at the expense of Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert, while Joao Palhinha may return in centre-midfield to partner Pape Sarr and Lucas Bergvall.

Cristian Romero was left out of the draw with Bodo/Glimt as a “precaution”, but he should be given the all-clear to start in the heart of the defence alongside Micky van de Ven, who scored in midweek, while Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro could be handed starts as full-backs, with Djed Spence potentially making way on this occasion.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Palhinha, Bergvall; Kudus, Richarlison, Simons

