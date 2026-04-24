Leeds United injury news: Whites midfielder to miss remainder of season following fitness setback

By Carter White | 24 Apr 2026 12:03

Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Daniel Farke's side have enjoyed an excellent return to the top table of English football and are set to reward some of the current crop with new-and-improved deals, including defender Ethan Ampadu.

That being said, the Elland Road club are also scouring the top-tier market for potential arrivals to Yorkshire ahead of the summer trading point, with Harvey Elliott of Liverpool linked to the club recently.

Following their dramatic 2-2 draw with Bournemouth earlier in the week, Leeds have moved a mammoth nine points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in 18th position, making survival this term more than likely.

Before Farke's troops fulfil their final four Premier League fixtures, a FA Cup semi-final clash with managerless Chelsea awaits on Sunday afternoon, with the winner facing either Manchester City or second-tier Southampton in the final.

© Iconsport / SUSA

"Bad news with Gruev" - Farke provides injury update

Speaking ahead of his team's final-four showdown with out-of-form Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on the weekend, Leeds boss Farke provided a sobering update on the condition of midfielder Gruev.

The 25-year-old did not feature in the matchday squad of the Whites during the four-goal thriller at Vitality Stadium versus Bournemouth, with the player picking up a problem in a recent training session.

“Sadly bad news with Ilia Gruev. A meniscus (knee) injury is confirmed and will keep him out for the whole season and he won’t be able to help us for the FA Cup or the run-in," said Leeds manager Farke.

“We expect to have him back for the start of pre-season. It is not ideal for us and we all feel for him.”

Gruev has featured in a total of 23 Premier League matches for Leeds during the 2025-26 term, however, he has been nowhere near a nailed regular for the team, starting just 15 top-flight contests.

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Are Leeds FA Cup favourites?

Whilst eighth take on 15th in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley this weekend in the form of Chelsea versus Leeds, it is hard to argue that the latter is not the favourite for success given recent form.

The Blues will be under the interim leadership of Callum McFarlane in North-West London after Liam Rosenior was relieved of his managerial duties following the 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday night.

Chelsea have lost five straight top-flight matches without scoring a goal for the first time since 1912, whilst Leeds are in the midst of seven-game unbeaten run across Premier League and FA Cup duties.