Preview: Kosovo vs Comoros - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Monday's International Friendlies clash between Kosovo and Comoros, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to build momentum ahead of their World Cup qualifiers in September, in-form Kosovo are set to host Comoros for a friendly at Fadil Vokrri Stadium on Monday.

Dardanet will be hoping to extend their winning run to five matches, while Les Coelacantes will be aiming for a third victory on the bounce.

Match preview

Franco Foda's Kosovo are in excellent form ahead of this clash, and having won seven of their last eight, they will be confident of continuing their streak.

On Friday, Dardanet produced a dramatic 5-2 comeback triumph against Armenia, and the boss will have been pleased by the character his team showed to recover from going behind twice in the first half.

That victory followed up Foda's side's promotion to Nations League B back in March, when they won both home and away in a 5-2 aggregate win over Iceland, the second-leg of which will be remembered for Vedat Muriqi's tie-winning hat-trick.

As they prepare for autumn's World Cup qualifiers, the hosts will be expecting a fifth consecutive victory given their impressive home record that features four consecutive wins and just two losses as the nominal home team since June 2022.

Meanwhile, Stefano Cusin's Comoros bounced back from a three-game losing run to record back-to-back wins ahead of Monday's clash, and they will be feeling capable of causing problems for their hosts.

Last time out, Les Coelacantes went top of their COSAFA Cup group with Friday's 1-0 win over Zambia, courtesy of a strike from Ibrahim Madi just beyond the half-hour mark.

Those three points built on Cusin's men's 1-0 triumph against Chad in a late-March World Cup qualifier, a result that moved them up to second in Group I, and to within three points of first-placed Ghana.

As they look to carry their momentum into the second half of the year, the visitors' travelling record that features five wins, one draw and one loss in the last 12 months will have some fans quietly confident of victory.

A third consecutive win would put Comoros' difficult spell at the start of 2025 firmly in the past, and set them in good stead to reach the World Cup finals.

Team News

After coming off the bench to score twice against Armenia, striker Albion Rrahrmani could start on Monday in place of Fisnik Asllani.

Joining the centre-forward up top should be wingers Ernal Krasniqi and Baton Zabergja, while Mergim Vojvoda, who scored from the penalty spot last time out, and Leart Paqarada offer support from full-back.

As for Comoros, Ibrahim Madi, who scored the winner in their opening group game, should start on the left flank, opposite Kassim Hadji.

Between the duo is likely to be attacking midfielder Affane Djambe, and a double pivot of Zainou Dine Mohamed and Haslane Alfonsi Ahmed will be tasked with giving the team some stability in the centre of the park.

Elsewhere, Idris Mohamed and Yannis Kari are set to start at the heart of Cusin's backline, with Dine Nasuir Hamidou Ali and Nassim Ahmed either side of them at full-back.

Kosovo possible starting lineup:

Saipi; Vojvoda, I Krasniqi, Dellova, Paqarada; Jashari, Demaku, Rexhbecaj; E Krasniqi, Asllani, Zabergja

Comoros possible starting lineup:

Mchindra; Ahmed, Kari, I Mohamed, Ali; Z Mohamed, Ahmed; Hadji, Djambae, Madi; Youssouf

We say: Kosovo 1-2 Comoros

Kosovo have scored two or more goals in each of their matches in 2025, though they are also yet to keep a clean sheet, and this could continue on Monday.

Additionally, Comoros have performed strongly on the road, so expect them to net at least once in a close-fought clash.

Anthony Nolan Written by

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Kosovo win with a probability of 45.09%. A draw has a probability of 29% and a win for Comoros has a probability of 25.86%. The most likely scoreline for a Kosovo win is 1-0 with a probability of 14.97%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 2-0 (9.36%) and 2-1 (8.17%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (13.05%), while for a Comoros win it is 0-1 (10.43%).

